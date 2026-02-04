Lusikisiki massacre trial told of firearms stashes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Six men — Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Ndende, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31, Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — facing a total of 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder in connection with the Lusikisiki mass shootings appeared at the Mthatha high court sitting in Lusikisiki on Tuesday. Pictures Lulamile Feni

The men accused of killing 18 people in Lusikisiki in September 2024 had at least eight automatic rifles, among them seven AK-47s, which they allegedly used on a number of “missions”, including murders and robberies.

Of those firearms only three — two of them AK-47s — were recovered by police after the mass shooting.

Others, including pump guns, the AK-47s and a 303 rifle, have reportedly not been recovered.

This evidence was led on Tuesday in the Mthatha high court, sitting in Lusikisiki, where key state witness Lonwabo Abi was questioned by Mzukisi Ndamase, the man accused of being the mastermind behind the massacre.

Abi said some of the firearms were bought from a man known as “Godfather” in Durban, while handguns were exchanged for an assault rifle with a man in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, where Abi grew up.

Abi, a former accused who turned state witness, testified that all the firearms were obtained on the orders of Ndamase, who was allegedly operating from his cell in Wellington prison, Mthatha.

Since 2007, Ndamase had been serving a life term for murder and 15 years for aggravated robbery and was on the verge of securing parole.

Since taking the stand in August, Abi has revealed gruesome details of the September 28, 2024, mass shooting in Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki.

He also told the court of many other killings, including those of two policemen.

The six accused — Ndamase, 46, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31, Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — face a total of 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder.

Nomdlembu is only charged with possession of firearms and not with murder.

All the accused have pleaded not guilty.

The 19th murder charge relates to the death of ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader Mncedi Gijana, who was killed at his home in KwaBhaca on August 19, 2024.

Abi, who was re-examined by both Ndamase and state prosecutor Mfundo Makhubalo, told the court how he and Vuma, the youngest of the group but Ndamase’s most trusted soldier, were sent to Cape Town by Ndamase.

He told Ndamase, who was sitting in the dock: “You ordered us to go and exchange small guns for AK-47s.

“But we came back with one AK-47 and it was brought by Vuma, as we were travelling separately. We were carrying out your orders.

“You also wanted other firearms and you, together with Vuma, [put together] about R20,000 and I went to buy firearms from Godfather in Durban.”

This is the same evidence Abi gave when questioned about the firearms by defence attorney Jongithemba Hanise, representing Nomdlembu.

Hanise asked: “Is the AK-47 you brought from Cape Town one of those used in the shooting in Ngobozana? Do you know its serial number?”

Abi said he did not know if the AK-47 obtained in Cape Town was one of the weapons used in Lusikisiki, or if it was among those yet to be recovered by police.

Ndamase denied that he had ever sent Abi or Vuma to buy firearms.

Addressing Abi directly, he said: “I never asked you to buy firearms. It is also interesting that you went to exchange guns in Khayelitsha in Cape Town, where you were born and grew up.

“Also, I don’t even know a person called Godfather. I never provided any firearms.”

Abi said the firearms were kept by different people, including MaDlamini, one of Ndamase’s girlfriends.

He said others were stored in Ntlezi village, Flagstaff.

Ndamase denied ever being a custodian of the firearms or authorising that they be kept anywhere.

Ndamase, the only accused who is representing himself, also denied that he had telephoned Vuma, or anyone else after 7pm on the day of the massacre.

He said among the court documents in his possession were cellphone records, of which none showed he had phoned any of the accused after 7pm that day.

But Abi was adamant that Ndamase had phoned them.

Abi finished his marathon testimony on Tuesday.

He had told the court that Ndamase had earlier ordered the killings of several people, including senior Ingquza Hill Local Municipality councillor Fundisile Ranai, 49, and his 18-year-old son, Siyolise, who were shot dead at their home in Lusikisiki’s Joe Slovo Park township on September 16, 2022.

Ranai was an Ingquza Hill ward 15 councillor and OR Tambo District Municipality water and sanitation portfolio committee member.

Abi told the court Ndamase also ordered the killing of Detective-Sergeant Siviwe Mamba, who died in a hail of bullets outside his Colosa village home in Dutywa on March 4, 2023.

He allegedly also ordered the killing of a Lusikisiki traditional leader, a pregnant woman, a traditional healer (sangoma) and a Matatiele taxi boss, Abi said.

The trial continues.

