When Mdantsane gets going, the resilient go hiking

Rise & Hike Mdantsane, a community hiking club founded by Khanyisa Klaas, has quietly become one of Mdantsane's most positive grassroots initiatives.

On any weekend morning, while most Mdantsane residents are still easing into the day, growing numbers of locals are lacing up their takkies, stretching their legs and choosing wellness over worry, one hike at a time.

Rise & Hike Mdantsane, a community hiking club founded by Khanyisa Klaas, has quietly become one of the township’s most positive grassroots initiatives, using walking trails, fresh air and team-building games to tackle stress, isolation and mental fatigue.

The idea for the club was sparked not on a mountain, but in an office.

“I noticed that many of us as workers were stressed, overwhelmed and dealing with depression,” Klaas said.

“I felt that someone had to stand up and come up with a healthy solution.”

Her solution was hiking, which she introduced as a workplace wellness initiative.

Though it was well received, the initiative later collapsed due to internal politics.

Instead of shelving the idea, Klaas expanded it beyond the workplace and into the community she calls home.

“That did not stop me, because the vision was bigger than the workplace,” she said.

“I realised the community also needed a safe space that promotes wellness, positive energy, unity and healing for people of all genders.”

Starting with just six hikers, Rise & Hike Mdantsane was launched in April 2025.

There were no branded shirts, no sponsorships and no expectations, just a shared desire to move, connect and breathe.

“We started very small, with only six hikers. We also introduced simple team-building games to help people relax and connect,” Klaas said.

Within months, the group grew steadily, sometimes attracting as many as 60 participants per hike.

Members now come from across Mdantsane and surrounding areas, drawn by a welcoming environment rather than athletic pressure.

“The growth came from consistency, inclusivity and genuine care for people’s wellbeing. People felt supported and safe,” Klaas said.

Hiking is often associated with elite spaces or faraway destinations, but Rise & Hike Mdantsane is challenging that idea by starting local.

The group explores nearby trails before venturing to other provinces and, in some cases, beyond SA’s borders.

“We show people that hiking is for everyone. You do not need expensive gear or experience.

“We make it fun, inclusive and engaging,” Klaas said.

Beyond physical fitness, the club has become a space for mental and social healing, particularly for young people navigating societal pressure, unemployment and uncertainty.

Klaas said its members had shown increased confidence and reduced stress and developed stronger social bonds.

“One powerful moment for me was seeing the group grow from six hikers to hosting 60 people,” she said.

“Watching strangers arrive and leave as a united group showed me that this is bigger than hiking.”

As is the case with many community initiatives, the journey has not been without obstacles.

There have been limited resources and logistical challenges, but consistency has kept the club going.

“I stayed focused on the vision and stayed consistent. Unity and trust helped us overcome the challenges,” Klaas said.

Safety remains central to every hike.

Routes are carefully planned, communication is clear and hikers are encouraged to move as a group, ensuring no-one is left behind.

The response has been largely positive, with residents of the township welcoming an initiative that promotes wellness and togetherness.

Though the group has not yet secured formal support from businesses or organisations, Klaas remains optimistic.

“This represents hope, wellness, unity and self-belief for Mdantsane.

“It shows that community-led initiatives can bring people together in a positive way,” she said.

Klaas hopes to expand the club’s reach locally, nationally and internationally, while growing its wellness and team-building programmes and involving more young people.

The group has gone on trails in Mdantsane, East London, Hogsback, Coffee Bay, Chintsa, Tsitsikamma, Stutterheim and Morgan Bay.

Her message to others thinking about taking up hiking: “You don’t need experience or fancy equipment. Come as you are.

“We will walk, play and grow together. Hiking has no selection, anyone can do it.”

Rise & Hike Mdantsane can be followed on Facebook and Instagram, with additional content shared on TikTok under Hike with MsKay.

