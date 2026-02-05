30,000 Eastern Cape students pledge against underage drinking

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The initiative was launched by AWARE.org in partnership with the Eastern Cape Liquor Board and United Through Sport. Stock photo.

More than 30,000 Eastern Cape pupils have pledged to stay away from alcohol after participating in a programme that puts young people in the centre of conversations about underage drinking.

The #NOToU18 Peer-to-Peer Programme, implemented across 40 schools in the province’s two biggest municipalities, Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City, achieved an 84% commitment rate from youth participants to either abstain from or reduce alcohol consumption.

CEO of AWARE.org Mokebe Thulo said the Peer-to-Peer Programme empowers young people as drivers of behaviour change by training student leaders to deliver structured peer-driven campaigns within their own schools and communities.

“We believe lasting change comes from young people speaking to each other in their own voices, rather than relying solely on adult-led messaging.

“Through this programme, we identify youth leaders who know what is happening on the ground. They share insights and are a part of the youth culture within those communities. They are active agents of positive change,” she said.

What young people really need isn’t more lectures but honest guidance about how alcohol can slowly damage your future. — Amahle Ngqungwana, pupil

In its pilot year the programme has conducted 80 school visits and an additional 40 end-of-year closure events across the province. Student ambassadors delivered 280 interactive sessions, exploring the effects of alcohol on health emotional wellbeing, brain development and long-term goals.

Pupil Amahle Ngqungwana, 18, said: “At school, drinking is often driven by peer pressure and the need to fit in, even when it breaks the rules. What young people really need isn’t more lectures but honest guidance about how alcohol can slowly damage your future.

“Post-exams are exciting, but your goals don’t end there. With no sacrifice, there’s no victory.”

Mgwebi Msiya, spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Liquor Board, said the peer-to-peer model responds by equipping the youth with the knowledge, resilience and leadership skills to make healthier decisions and to exercise positive peer influence.

“We have seen a significant decrease in pens-down cases. Our ambassadors report suspected cases, and last year we received very few incidents,” he said.

Programme co-ordinator Ayabulela Mtati from United Through Sport added: “We use monitoring and evaluation to track real impact. These results show what young ambassadors can achieve when they are equipped to lead change in their communities.”

Following the success of the pilot, AWARE.org plans to expand the programme to other provinces.

