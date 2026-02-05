AT THE BEACH | Surfers Challenge: celebration of positivity, good health and good humour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The field ahead of the 17.5km Discovery Surfers Challenge which started at Kwelera Picture ALAN EASON

It is hard to remember how many times I have run the Discovery Surfers Challenge but looking through my old photographs, there are more pictures than my memory can account for.

Those days of fitness are gone but they sure were fun while they lasted.

An L5S1 disc malady in the sciatic area has put paid to my running days but I am sure I could still walk it.

These days and for the past many years, I have been working for Border Buffalo City Surfing at the Gonubie River crossing rather than running or paddling.

Funds raised at this event contribute to our SA Surfing Championship costs every year.

I think the first time I ran a Surfers Challenge, I was a university student, so it was a long time ago.

The last two times I participated were in the paddling section.

First in an Orca Fishing Ski and I towed a lure all the way but did not catch a fish.

On the second paddle outing, I took an old Hammerhead round-the-cans ski.

I recall in the second paddle losing my red “Tablistas Para Christos” cap from Peru. At least the cap died at sea which is fitting.

Paddling with dolphins and flying fish is special. In my opinion, paddling is the easier option rather than running.

A Fenn Ski and a Fenn paddle is a powerfully effective craft.

I have also worked at quite a couple of stations for Border Buffalo City Surfing during the event.

Once upon a long time ago, I was a committee member. Then once or twice, I braaied boerie rolls at the surf lifesaving club finish.

I have also walked as a sweeper from Kwelera to the halfway mark in Gonubie to chaperone the last challengers home and pick up litter along the way.

I have been a spectator watching square-shouldered surfers in baggies, driving around in bakkies dropping off water at water points, dropping off the halfway mat, spanning ropes across rivers and generally sweating it out as crew so that athletes can run.

Runners exit the Nahoon River during the 17.5km Discovery Surfers Challenge Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

I have been to pre-event media launches and post-event prize-giving.

There was a time when the Surfers Challenge was coupled with the Daily Dispatch Cycle and the erstwhile Merrifield Mile for the Buffalo City Tri Challenge.

That was truly a beautiful time of fitness.

And then there have been pre-event stories written and post-event stories written.

I do not think there is any angle I have not seen or considered the Discovery Surfers Challenge from, and it is all good.

The way this event affects Buffalo City is multifaceted.

We get athletes and coverage from all over the country and the world.

We have had dreams at times of being the sports capital of SA and the economic spin-out of this event is a great contribution for our B&B and local tourism sector.

The biggest contribution this event makes though is just pure positivity, good health and good humour to our local community and particularly Buffalo City Surfing.

The big bottom line is that Buffalo City Surfing is well-funded out of the Discovery Surfers Challenge.

Our masters surfers have been SA champions for close to 20 years.

Following suit, our open surfers have raised The Presidents Cup a good number of times.

Refusing to be left out, our junior surfers are also now regular SA Champions in recent years.

Young surfers like Avuyile Ndamase and Taylor Emslie, to name just two, owe a portion of their green blazers to the good management, good coaching and good funding of local surfing.

Keep an eye on young Kholo Langa. If he gets his green and gold one day, you can bet that the Discovery Surfers Challenge has made a contribution to his dreams.

If you find yourself under the starters gun on February 21, you are part of a special privilege.

It says something about your fitness and health. You are out under the church of the blue sky making memories.

You are part of a crazy fabulous community and all the lighties at the Grom Games beginning their great adventure owe you one. What a win.

Daily Dispatch