St Thomas Private School celebrates 25 years of academic excellence

For nearly a quarter of a century, St Thomas Private School has stood as a beacon of quality education in Qonce, shaping young minds and nurturing future leaders.

As the school marks 25 years of academic excellence, it reflects with pride on a journey defined by growth, resilience and an unwavering commitment to holistic education.

Established on February 5 2001, St Thomas Private School began with a clear vision: to provide accessible, high-quality and affordable education in a supportive, values-driven environment.

The school opened its doors at 32 Lonsdale Street in a single classroom, with one educator, Mrs Julies, three supporting staff members, and just 13 pupils.

From these humble beginnings, the school has grown steadily in both reputation and enrolment, emerging as one of the leading independent schools in the region.

The school management fondly remembers and honours the dedicated service and invaluable contributions of its pioneers, including the first educator, Mrs Julies, the first principal, Mrs S Wooff, and subsequent principals Mr Schraepler, Mr Rajah, Mr John Kunjunjukutty, Mr Muluse, and the heads of campuses at Lonsdale and Stepping Stones whose leadership helped shape the foundation and direction of the school.

As the school expanded, significant milestones marked its journey of growth.

In September 2006, the school acquired the present senior campus situated at 10 Queens Road, and classes commenced at this campus in January 2007.

During the same year, the school also acquired the Stepping Stones campus situated at 29 Durban Street, strengthening its provision for early childhood education and laying a solid foundation for future pupils.

These strategic developments enabled the school to establish a multi-campus structure that continues to support its growing pupil population.

A landmark moment in the school’s history occurred on September 20 2007, when the official inauguration was conducted by the then MEC of education, Honourable J Makgato.

This event symbolised the school’s growing stature and recognition within the broader educational landscape.

Prize giving 2025 (Supplied)

The first batch of matric pupils were presented in 2009, marking a historic achievement in the school’s academic journey.

Today, the school serves nearly 700 pupils, guided by about 40 dedicated educators and assisted by 15 support staff.

Its influence extends far beyond Qonce, with pupils travelling daily from Bhisho, Zwelitsha, Pakamisa, Ginsberg, Dimbaza, Keiskammahoek, and the townships between Qonce and Stutterheim.

This broad geographic reach reflects the deep trust and confidence that parents and communities place in the school.

At the heart of St Thomas lies a simple but powerful mission: to deliver quality, affordable education in small class groups where every pupil receives individual attention.

The school is committed to maintaining a safe, healthy and nurturing environment where children feel valued, respected, and inspired to achieve their best.

Guided by a strong Christian ethos, the school embraces SA’s rich diversity and multi-faith society, fostering mutual respect, dignity and co-operation among pupils, parents and staff.

This balance between firm values and inclusivity has become one of the school’s defining strengths.

St Thomas Private School operates across three campuses in Qonce: the pre-school at 29 Durban Street, the foundation and intermediate phases at 32 Lonsdale Road, and the GET and FET phases at 10 Queens Road.

This thoughtfully structured multi-campus system provides age-appropriate learning environments and protects younger pupils from challenges such as bullying by older pupils.

Importantly, pupils who begin their journey at the pre-school can progress seamlessly through to grade 12 without changing schools, ensuring continuity in their academic and personal development.

Academic excellence remains a cornerstone of the school’s identity.

Over the years, the school has consistently achieved grade 12 pass rates exceeding 90%.

This proud tradition reached a historic milestone in 2025, when the school recorded a 100% pass rate, with 84.09% of pupils achieving bachelor’s passes.

These results stand as a testament to the dedication of educators, the discipline of pupils, and the school’s relentless pursuit of excellence.

Beyond the classroom, St Thomas Private School places strong emphasis on holistic development.

Grade 10 Leadership training at Jonginene (Supplied)

Pupils are encouraged to participate in cultural, sporting and enrichment activities that foster confidence, creativity and teamwork.

The school boasts a vibrant cultural life, with programmes in music, dance, poetry and speech and drama.

Its annual Cultural Day has become a highlight on the school calendar, showcasing the talents and diversity of its pupils.

Equally strong is the school’s sports programme, which promotes physical fitness, discipline and school spirit.

Participation in academic enrichment initiatives such as the maths and science olympiads allows pupils to benchmark their performance against national standards, broadening their horizons and strengthening their academic confidence.

Under the leadership of the present principal, Mr SE Sishuba, and the deputy principal, Mrs N Ndlazi, St Thomas Private School continues to strengthen its academic standards, enhance pupil support systems, and deepen its culture of excellence and discipline.

Their visionary leadership, collaborative approach, and commitment to continuous improvement have played a significant role in consolidating the school’s achievements and guiding it confidently into the future.

The school management, staff, pupils and parents wish to express their heartfelt gratitude and deep appreciation to the former MECs and the current MEC for education in the Eastern Cape, Mr Fundile Gade, the Buffalo City district manager, Mr Mabece, the EDO Ms Kalimashe, and the Eastern Cape department of education at large for their unwavering support, guidance and partnership.

The school acknowledges that its growth, stability and achievements over the past 25 years would not have been possible without the encouragement, co-operation and commitment of the education authorities.

St. Thomas Private School is truly grateful for the constructive relationship it enjoys with the department of education and extends sincere thanks for the continued support that has enabled the school to reach this significant milestone.

Thank you to the Eastern Cape department of education for walking this journey with us.

We also sincerely acknowledge our service providers and sponsors who made this newspaper feature possible, as well as all our other valued partners and supporters whose contributions continue to strengthen and advance the work of the school.

The vision of St Thomas Private School is clear: to grow as a centre of educational excellence where every pupil has the right to learn, grow and enjoy their schooling journey.

This vision is captured in the school’s motto, “Where young minds grow”, a phrase that reflects its enduring commitment to unlocking the potential of every child.

As the school celebrates 25 years of success and service to education, it does so with gratitude to the Almighty Lord and heartfelt appreciation for its educators, parents, pupils and the wider community.

More importantly, it looks to the future with confidence and hope, determined to continue shaping generations of pupils who are academically capable, morally grounded and ready to contribute meaningfully to society.

After 25 years, St Thomas Private School remains not only a place of learning, but a community of growth, character and excellence — an institution firmly rooted in Qonce and steadily reaching beyond its borders.