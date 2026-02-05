Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Myrtle Flemming one of the finalists for the 2026 Inspiration Awards Picture ALAN EASON

Four community changemakers whose work ranges from grief support and youth farming to healthcare and women’s empowerment have been selected as finalists for the 2026 Inspiration Awards in East London.

Now in their 11th year, the awards recognise individuals and organisations working to uplift communities, often in challenging circumstances.

Since launching in 2012, the programme has shared more than 300 community stories and distributed over R3.5m in funding and prizes to local projects.

This year’s theme, “We are all changemakers”, reflects the everyday impact of the finalists’ work.

Inspiration Awards director Caron de Coriolis said the focus was not on polished presentations but on real-life courage and commitment.

“We are not looking for perfect applications or polished English,” she said.

“We look for people whose lives and work make you stop and think, ‘This is what courage and love look like in real life’.”

One of the finalists is 85-year-old Myrtle Fleming, who was nominated by the Daily Dispatch after her recognition in the newspaper’s 2025 Local Heroes Awards programme.

Fleming has spent more than three decades supporting parents who have lost children through The Compassionate Friends organisation.

After the sudden death of her 21-year-old son in 1990, she began walking alongside other grieving families, offering emotional support through visits, phone calls and support groups.

Her work has provided safe spaces for bereaved parents to share their experiences and find comfort.

Another finalist is Gavin Cox, founder of Hope Agri, a youth development project that helps unemployed young men establish micro farms.

Cox was selected by participants at the Border Kei-Chamber of Business NPO Development Programme graduation breakfast late last year.

Through Hope Agri, young men are mentored in farming and business skills while building their own 300m² farming plots.

The programme focuses on growing high-value crops that generate income, with the goal of creating sustainable livelihoods in about two years.

Graduates leave the programme with functioning farms capable of earning an income.

Also shortlisted is Dr Ranjana Gigi, founder of Swiss Board of Aid, which has been supplying medical equipment and resources to under-resourced public hospitals since 2012.

Gigi launched the organisation at the age of 19 and has since facilitated the donation of several thousand kilograms of medical supplies to the public health system.

In May 2024, Swiss Board of Aid opened iThemba Home in East London — a specialised home for abused and abandoned children with complex medical needs.

The home provides intensive care for children who require oxygen therapy, feeding tubes, suctioning and, in some cases, palliative care. It also employs and trains caregivers from underprivileged communities.

Some of the children are stabilised and placed in long-term care environments, while others receive comfort and support until the end of their lives.

The fourth finalist is professional boxer Sandra Almeida, who has used her sporting career to launch Fighting Concepts, a programme focused on empowerment, self-defence and youth development.

Almeida, a two-division SA boxing champion with an international career, offers self-defence and confidence-building training for women.

She also runs structured boxing sessions for autistic pupils at College Street School, helping to improve co-ordination, focus and emotional regulation.

In addition, she volunteers as a coach at Duncan Village Boxing Gym, where she works with underprivileged youths to promote discipline, self-worth and positive life choices.

The 2026 Inspiration Awards breakfast will take place on April 10 at the Christian Centre in Abbotsford.

The four finalists will share their stories in person and through short videos, after which guests will vote for the Most Inspirational Story of the year.

Each finalist will receive a cash award, with amounts depending on sponsorship contributions, while proceeds from ticket sales will provide additional funding support.

Organisers have also called on businesses and individuals to partner with the awards through sponsorships and donations.

