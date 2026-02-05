Youngest Lusikisiki massacre accused confesses

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Songezo Vuma, 21, previously regarded as the trusted lieutenant of alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase, also implicated Ndamase and two other co-accused in the murder of Alfred Nzo ANC regional leader Mncedisi “Sincane” Gijana in KwaBhaca.

In a dramatic development in the Lusikisiki massacre trial, the youngest of the accused has confessed to his role in the mass shooting and the separate murder of a political leader.

Vuma’s confession relating to Gijana’s murder was read into the record of the Mthatha high court sitting in Lusikisiki on Wednesday by Detective Captain Mninawe Ngqungqa of the Tsolo police and accepted as evidence.

Despite his confession, Vuma maintains he is not guilty, as he claims to have been forced into committing the killings by Ndamase.

A second confession, dealing with the killing of 18 people in Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki, on September 28 2024, could not be read after court proceedings were interrupted by a power failure.

Gijana was gunned down at his home in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024.

In his statement, Vuma, represented by attorney Velile Mgcotyelwa, said he, Aphiwe Ndende, 25, and Bonga “Rico” Hintsa carried out the killing on Ndamase’s instructions.

“It was myself with my two friends, Aphiwe and Bonga, who went to search and kill Gijana, who was also known as Sincane. Each of us was armed with an AK-47.

“We were ordered by Mzukisi Ndamase to go and look and kill Sincane,” Vuma said in his confession.

He said Hintsa remained outside while he and Ndende entered the house, where they initially held two children hostage, followed later by two adults who arrived from a nearby shop.

They were alerted by Hintsa that Gijana had arrived and was heading to his flat on the property.

“Aphiwe shot him on the leg as he was trying to unlock the door.

“I kicked open the bedroom door and found him trying to phone someone. I shot him on the hand and dragged him to the sitting room.”

Vuma said they telephoned Ndamase before killing Gijana.

“Mzukisi said we must not kill him before he talked to him. After speaking to him, Mzukisi said we can go ahead and shoot him dead.”

The men then demanded bank cards and PIN numbers before shooting Gijana several times.

They fled in a Renault vehicle, withdrew R10,000 in KwaBhaca, dumped the car near the Madzikane KaZulu Memorial Hospital and later slept at a B&B establishment in Mthatha.

“This is the B&B we used to sleep in during our missions. This was not the first time Mzukisi ordered us to kill people,” Vuma said in his statement.

He indicated that parts of his confession had been omitted by the police officer who recorded it and that he would later add missing details.

Six men — Ndamase, 46, Ndende, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Hintsa, 31, Vuma and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — face 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder.

All the accused have pleaded not guilty.

The state alleges that Ndamase orchestrated the killings from Wellington prison in Mthatha, where he was serving a life sentence for murder and robbery.

Defence lawyers for several of the accused have challenged the admissibility of their clients’ statements, claiming they were obtained under duress.

“My client was assaulted, threatened and has not even signed one of the two statements,” attorney Mawande Nokwali, representing Ndende, told the court.

Lawyer Zama Somahela, acting for Hintsa, said his client was threatened with being shot and dumped in a river in Kwazulu-Natal.

The objections have resulted in a trial-within-a-trial to determine whether the statements were made freely and voluntarily.

For now, the prosecution is proceeding with Vuma’s confession.

Two former accused — Lwando Abi and Zenande Paya — have turned state witness, with charges against them withdrawn.

The trial continues on Thursday.

