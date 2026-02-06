Eastern Cape artist on mission to encourage critical thinking

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GUIDING THE YOUNG MINDS: Author Hleziphi “Hlez” Maneli has released Volume 1 of his five-part children’s book series, designed to encourage critical thinking in young minds.

An East London artist is producing a series of colourful story books to stimulate critical thinking in young children.

Hleziphi “Hlez” Maneli has published volume one in his Nosey Knows & Sausage Fingers series, titled The Honey Bees.

Targeting children aged five and younger, he aims to inspire active participation from both readers and listeners during story time.

In the story, Nosey Knows and Sausage Fingers try to help the bees protect their flowers from invading grasshoppers to ensure they are able to make honey.

The 14-page Honey Bees comes with a study guide and interactive board to help teachers and parents engage with the children on the content.

Maneli, 40, said it has taken almost four years to finish the series, including the illustrations for the first book. He published The Honey Bees in August.

“The books will come out annually. This August, I’ll launch the second volume.”

In the book, the children get to hear about a mystery character whose face they never see. This challenges their critical thinking to create their own image of what the character looks like. — Hleziphi “Hlez” Maneli, artist

Inspired by his four-year-old daughter, who loves books, Maneli realised that children absorb information far better when there are pictures and drawings.

“In the book, the children get to hear about a mystery character whose face they never see. This challenges their critical thinking to create their own image of what the character looks like.

“The cover is colourful and eye-catching, which automatically attracts children even before they know its contents.”

Maneli uses paper cutouts, then paints them with water colours ahead of taking pictures in natural light.

“Though I worked alone on the first book, I intend to work with pupils on the other volumes, because the objective of the series is to encourage children to engage and to motivate their critical thinking.”

The book is already being used in 10 schools around East London. Maneli is hoping to reach all the preschools and primary schools in the city.

The Dispatch reported a year ago that a study from the 2030 Reading Panel showed about 80% of grade 3 pupils in SA are unable to read for meaning in any language.

This means four out of five children aged 8-9 may be able to read the words, but without understanding what the book is about, or engaging with the text by making connections, predicting outcomes, and understanding the author’s intent.

“I go to schools and old age homes where I read to the pupils and residents, and engage with them in a fun way.

“This way I take some of the load off the teachers and caregivers.”

Maneli was born in Zimbabwe, while his parents were in exile, and later moved to Mount Frere, where he grew up.

“I had to change schools a lot because we often moved from one place to another, but I eventually finished my matric in 2007 at Hudson Park High.”

After that, he studied accounting at Buffalo City College, formerly known as East London Technical College.

“Things did not go too well with the course, so I changed to graphic design at Nelson Mandela University, which had a satellite campus at BCC.

“Then I found a job in Johannesburg.”

Moving back to the Eastern Cape in 2018, Maneli set up art classes for children in primary schools in his community.

“I am a self-taught artist, but graphic design played a huge role in my finding that path.

“In Mthatha, I hosted and curated a fine art exhibition, and my work is currently displayed in Birkview Lodge in Chintsa, with some pieces at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery.”

Daily Dispatch