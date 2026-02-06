Kidnapping suspect killed in shoot-out with police in Qonce

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A suspected kidnapper was shot dead in Qonce this week. Stock photo.

A kidnapping suspect was killed in a shoot-out with police after he and two other suspects were intercepted by a joint police team in Qonce this week.

The other two suspects, aged between 27 and 29, were unharmed.

They are believed to be part of a violent kidnapping syndicate.

The Hawks Kidnapping Task Team and the East London Tactical Response Team (TRT) members arrested the suspects.

According to Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, the investigation is linked to multiple kidnapping and armed robbery cases reported in areas outside Qonce such as Izele, Ndevana, Dimbaza and Zwelitsha.

“Law enforcement identified a white Ford Fiesta suspected to have been used in the commission of these serious offences,” Mhlakuvana said.

“On Tuesday, detailed information relating to the vehicle was circulated to the police to facilitate tracing and interception.”

On Wednesday, the joint team located the vehicle in Qonce, travelling in the direction of Ginsberg, with three occupants.

“Upon lawful police intervention, the occupants alighted from the vehicle,” Mhlakuvana said.

“During the engagement, one suspect opened fire on the police members.

“Police responded and established operational procedures to protect life.

“During the exchange of fire, one suspect was fatally wounded and declared deceased at the scene.”

The joint team recovered three unlicensed firearms, eight cellular phones, several SIM cards and the vehicle.

Mhlakuvana said the investigation confirmed that the suspects were directly linked to the kidnapping cases reported in the areas.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Qonce magistrate’s court on Friday on charges related to kidnapping and robbery with a firearm.

Daily Dispatch