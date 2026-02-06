Mbenenge under fire for returning to work despite finding of misconduct

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge has drawn criticism for returning to work this week despite a judicial conduct tribunal finding him guilty of misconduct just a few days before.

It is unclear what chief justice Mandisa Maya thinks of Mbenenge’s return. Her office had, by Thursday afternoon, not responded to questions sent on Wednesday.

Mbenenge was allowed to opt for special leave two years ago when the judicial conduct tribunal started its probe into allegations of sexual harassment brought against him by high court secretary Andiswa Mengo.

And so, with the ink barely dry on the tribunal report, which cleared him of gross misconduct and sexual harassment but found him guilty of misconduct for inappropriate conduct in the workplace, he opted to return to work on Monday.

This, says advocacy group Judges Matter, is precisely why Mbenenge should have been suspended — like almost every other judge to have ever faced a judicial conduct tribunal investigation — rather than to have been placed on special leave.

It says his return to work is difficult to reconcile with the law and practice.

“The disciplinary process is incomplete until the JSC has considered the report and made its own determination.

“Therefore there’s still a long way before the judge is cleared to [return to] work.”

Judges Matter said that while Mbenenge had not been found guilty of gross misconduct, which means he will not be impeached, he had not been exonerated.

“This distinction matters. A finding short of impeachment is not an acquittal in the ordinary sense, nor does it imply that the conduct was trivial.”

The Women’s Legal Centre, which represented Mengo, agreed the report was not the end of the matter. It said it fully intended making further submissions to the JSC.

“In addition, Ms Mengo retains the right to consider further legal recourse, including the possibility of taking the tribunal’s findings on review.”

