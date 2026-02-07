Hawks arrest E Cape prison warden accused of attempting to hire hitmen to kill senior officials 

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A prison warden has been arrested on allegations of plotting to murder senior prison officials in Makhanda. Stock photo.

The Hawks on Friday arrested a 47-year-old prison warden in connection with an alleged murder plot against two senior correctional centre officials in Makhanda, with investigations flagging attempts to hire hitmen at a cost of R50,000 per target.

The East London serious corruption investigation unit nabbed the suspect at his residence.

“On Wednesday, the Hawks received classified intelligence information from provincial counter intelligence relating to credible, imminent and targeted threats against senior management officials at Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda,” Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

The Hawks acted swiftly after noting the seriousness of the intelligence and the potential implications for institutional stability and public safety.

The head of the centre and unit manager at the same facility were allegedly the targets.

“Both senior officials are entrusted with the administration, discipline and security of the institution,” Mhlakuvana said.

“The investigation revealed evidence implicating the suspect, a serving prison warden, in an alleged criminal conspiracy orchestrated from within the correctional environment.

“It is alleged that the suspect unlawfully communicated with an incarcerated individual via the WhatsApp messaging platform, during which detailed discussions were conducted regarding the planned assassination of identified correctional management officials.”

According to Mhlakuvana, the suspect had allegedly begun a process to hire the hitmen.

“The investigation established that the suspect allegedly went beyond the articulation of threats and engaged in active planning and facilitation, including attempts to recruit hitmen and negotiations concerning financial remuneration estimated at R50,000 per target,” he said.

“The evidence presented clearly indicated the existence of a concerted agreement to commit a serious violent crime, thereby satisfying the legal threshold for prosecution on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

“Upon consideration of the evidentiary dossier, a warrant of arrest was duly authorised on Friday.

“On the same day, at about 6.20pm, the team lawfully arrested the suspect at his residential address.”

The suspect is due to appear in the Makhanda magistrate’s court on Monday.

Daily Dispatch