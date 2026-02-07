Nelson Mandela Bay braces for severe weather

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay residents are urged to take extra precautions as a cut-off low-pressure system is expected to bring widespread heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and possiblly hail.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has warned of severe weather from Sunday to Tuesday.

The warning comes from the South African Weather Service.

A cut-off low-pressure system accompanied by a surface trough and high-pressure ridge is expected to result in widespread showers and thundershowers across the Eastern Cape, including Nelson Mandela Bay.

Rainfall of 50mm to 120mm is expected in some areas, particularly south of the escarpment.

These weather conditions present a high risk of localised flooding, especially in low-lying areas, informal settlements and locations with poor drainage.

Soil saturation from previous rainfall increases the likelihood of flooding and infrastructure strain.

The municipality advised residents could expect:

Flooding of roads, bridges and residential areas;

Temporary isolation of communities;

Danger to life;

Damage to homes, vehicles and municipal infrastructure; and

Possible disruption to electricity and communication services.

Storms may also be accompanied by hail, strong winds and heavy downpours, which could intensify hazards.