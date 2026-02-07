Three killed in horror Eastern Cape crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Stock photo

Three people were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned after the driver lost control in the Eastern Cape on Friday evening.

The crash happened on the R410 at the Dubeni location near Cacadu (formerly Lady Frere) at about 6.25pm.

“The vehicle had five occupants — two men and three women," provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

“The deceased include the driver, a male passenger and an adult female, all of whom died at the scene.

“Two other occupants survived but sustained critical injuries and were transported to Frontier Hospital for urgent medical treatment.”

The department appealed to road users to prioritise safety to help curb crashes.

“This accident reminds us once more that losing control of the vehicle, whether due to speed, driver fatigue or any other factor, can have consequences that are devastating, as we have seen in this accident,” Binqose said.

“We urge road users to be alert at all times and ensure that every journey is taken with safety as the priority.”

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A culpable homicide inquest was opened at the Cacadu police station.

Daily Dispatch