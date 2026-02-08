China condemns Islamabad mosque attack, pledges support for Pakistan

China condemned an attack on a Shi’ite mosque in Islamabad, pledging support on Sunday for the Pakistan government’s efforts to “maintain national security and stability”.
China is “deeply shocked” by Friday’s attack, the foreign ministry said.
An attacker opened fire at the gates of the mosque before setting off a suicide bomb and killing at least 31 people in the deadliest attack of its sort in Pakistan’s capital in more than a decade.
Reuters
