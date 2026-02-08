NewsPREMIUM

Feast for army top brass, famine for troops

Amid preparations for R372m parade, soldiers patrolling borders complain of starvation and lack of medical supplies

Thanduxolo Jika

Thanduxolo Jika

Investigations Editor

Some of SANDF's cars usually run out of diesel. (supplied)

While prisoners get three nourishing meals a day, soldiers patrolling South Africa’s borders complain of being hungry and sick, with severe food shortages and no access to medicine.

Several of them have told the Sunday Times that the tents they sleep in are torn and decaying and that they are issued with broken webbing kit. They say there is no money to service military vehicles, which often stand idle for lack of fuel.

Against this alarming backdrop, the top brass is about to blow R370m on a single, symbolic event in Limpopo this month: Armed Forces Day.

Read more.

