I wasn’t pushed, says Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen announces his withdrawal from the party’s leadership race during a media briefing at Riverside Hotel in Durban on February 4 2026. This decision comes after internal leadership disputes within the Democratic Alliance.

DA leader John Steenhuisen insists that no outside influence or external pressure forced him to call an end to his six-year run as party boss.

Amid reports that Steenhuisen had fallen out of favour with the farming community and party donors, he claims they had no bearing on his decision.

Steenhuisen gave the Sunday Times a glimpse into the sequence of events that led to Wednesday’s announcement that he will not seek a third term when the party meets to elect new leaders in April.

