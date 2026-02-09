DJ Warras murder accused abandons bail and says he fears for his safety in prison

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Armindo Pacula is shown at the Johannesburg Magistrate Court facing multiple charges including the premeditated murder of Warrick "Dj Warras" Stock.

The second accused in the murder of broadcaster and security company owner Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock has abandoned his bail application, telling the Johannesburg magistrate’s court there was a possibility he may enter a plea in the matter.

Mozambican Armindo Pacula, 25, appeared briefly in the court on Monday in connection with Stock’s fatal shooting in Johannesburg’s CBD late last year.

Pacula faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

His legal representative told the court his client would not proceed with a bail application at this stage, noting that discussions about a possible plea were under consideration.

Pacula also addressed the court, saying he feared for his life at Sun City Prison. He said individuals responsible for killing his friends were housed at the same facility. He asked to be transferred to another correctional centre.

The state confirmed it had received a letter recommending his relocation and said arrangements were being made for him to be moved to Modderbee Prison.

The prosecution opposed his release on bail, placing several concerns on record, including that police had verified the address provided by Pacula and found it to be “negative”.

“The address given by the accused is in an informal settlement in Germiston. When the investigating team visited the location, they did not find anyone living there.”

The prosecution further submitted that Pacula does not possess a South African identity document. “At this stage, the accused is illegally in the country.”

The case was postponed to Wednesday.

Pacula is alleged to be the gunman who pulled the trigger during the assassination of Stock, who was shot dead on December 16 2025, as he exited a formerly hijacked building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s CBD. His company was contracted to clean up the criminality there.

Pacula’s co-accused, Victor Majola, was denied bail on January 26. Majola faces charges of murder, premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder and is expected back in court on the same date as Pacula.

