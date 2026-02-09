Eastern Cape police officer due in court after assault of woman unleashes backlash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police confirmed the 32-year-old constable was arrested on Saturday afternoon in the Zabalaza area in connection with “a serious case of assault”.

Hours after a Facebook post showing a bloodied woman triggered outrage, a police officer arrested for allegedly brutally assaulting the victim — described as his pregnant former girlfriend on social media — is due to appear in the Dimbaza magistrate’s court on Monday.

His arrest came after the post, allegedly by the victim, was shared widely on social media at the weekend.

The post shows pictures of her injuries and cries for help.

The suspect is attached to the Dimbaza SAPS visible policing unit.

“This follows the registration of a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (assault GBH), which is domestic violence-related, on Friday evening,” police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said.

“It is alleged that on Wednesday evening the suspect assaulted his 23-year-old girlfriend.

“The victim sustained injuries to her head and face and was admitted to Grey Hospital [in Qonce] for treatment,” Gantana said.

“Police management acted decisively. Upon being informed of the incident on Friday morning, the Dimbaza station commander immediately located and disarmed the member, withdrawing his official firearm.

“After the victim opened a case, an intensive search for the suspect was subsequently launched. A targeted operation was conducted again on Saturday between noon and 2pm,” Gantana said.

“The suspect was cornered while driving in Zabalaza, and he was apprehended. He has been charged with assault GBH (DV).”

Acting Eastern Cape police commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso said the SAPS had taken a tough stance on members implicated in criminal activities.

“This arrest demonstrates our commitment to applying the principle of equality before the law without fear or favour,” Kupiso said.

“While the legal process must now take its course, our internal disciplinary procedures will also move with speed.

“We commend the Dimbaza operational team for their swift work in ensuring the suspect is brought to book.”

