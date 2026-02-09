Riaaz Jogie spinning event highlights Grand Prix Circuit’s potential, need for action

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Border Motorsport community came alive this weekend as motorsport fans from across the region gathered at the historic East London Grand Prix Circuit for the Riaaz Memorial Drift Show. Picture BCM/FACEBOOK

The historic East London Grand Prix Circuit was alive with activity once again recently as motorsport enthusiasts gathered for the Riaaz Jogie Memorial spinning event, renewing hope that one of SA’s most iconic racing venues can be restored to its former glory.

The event, now in its second year at the circuit, drew participants from across the country and highlighted the facility’s enduring appeal — while also underlining the urgent need for investment and long-term stability to secure its future.

Border Motorsport Club chair Andrew Karshagen said the organisation’s vision was to revive the circuit as a safe, properly managed hub for motorsport.

“Our biggest goal is to make the East London Grand Prix Circuit a motorsport home again, where legal racers and spinners can get off public roads and come to a controlled environment where it is safer for them to showcase their skills,” Karshagen said.

He said Border Motorsport was appealing to both the Buffalo City Metro (BCM) and the Buffalo City Metro Development Agency (BCMDA) to play a more active role in restoring the deteriorating facility.

“I am hoping BCM and BCMDA will get involved so we can fix and revive this historic circuit and create a safe space for racers and spinners,” he said.

Karshagen said while events such as the recent spinning showcase were carefully managed to minimise damage, maintenance costs remained a major challenge.

“There is a designated area that is cordoned off specifically for spinning.

“The entire circuit is not used because spinning damages the tarmac when rims scrape the surface,” he said.

Despite these precautions, significant investment was still required to keep the venue operational.

“Last year, we received more than R640,000 to resurface part of the track, but that was only for a small section.

“We are still in dire need of help,” he said.

He added that buildings at the circuit were also in need of urgent repairs.

“We pay about R19,000 a month to BCM, which works out to roughly R250,000 a year.

“At this stage, we are essentially paying just to use an administrative building, while the rest of the infrastructure continues to deteriorate,” he said.

The Dispatch previously reported that ownership of the racetrack was transferred to the BCMDA in 2018, with several investors expressing interest in improving the facility, though progress has been slow.

Karshagen said securing a long-term lease was key to unlocking private investment.

“We have a comprehensive presentation prepared for BCMDA and the metro outlining our plans and identifying investors who are willing to come on board.

“But we need a long-term lease to make that work,” he said.

In the meantime, hiring out the circuit for events remained the primary source of income.

“The spinning event generated enough funds to cover minor maintenance.

“Going forward, we will continue hosting and hiring out the facility, including our own event planned for February 28,” Karshagen said.

Illegal spinning in areas behind the circuit remained a concern.

“These unauthorised spinners damage the surface with their rims and create dangerous conditions because there are no safety measures in place,” he said.

Event organiser Shameer Jogie said the Riaaz Jogie Memorial had grown into a nationally recognised motorsport gathering.

“This is our second annual event in honour of my late brother, and we had spinners from across the country taking part,” Jogie said.

He said the event had previously been held in Mdantsane after the Covid-19 pandemic but had since returned to the Grand Prix Circuit.

“The circuit is far safer and more suitable for these kinds of events.

“We are planning to host more gatherings here going forward,” Jogie said.

DA caucus leader Sue Bentley said the metro’s leasing arrangements were undermining the circuit’s sustainability.

“BCM charges a lump sum annually instead of monthly rental, and when the amount cannot be paid upfront, interest is added.

“That approach makes it very difficult for the facility to survive,” Bentley said.

She also criticised the failure to finalise long-term lease agreements.

“A 2014 council resolution approved a 20-year lease to Border Motorsport, but it was never signed.

“A later resolution placed lease management with BCMDA, yet that agreement has also not been concluded,” she said.

BCMDA spokesperson Nomkhitha Zokufa said council had resolved to pursue a public–private partnership model to secure the circuit’s future.

“The BCMDA has been mandated to structure partnership options and has engaged Border Motorsport on a potential long-term operating arrangement,” Zokufa said.

She said the agency was awaiting a formal proposal before conducting due diligence, while also engaging other investors.

“These engagements are deliberate and should not be interpreted as indecision,” she said.

BCM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the circuit was an important tourism asset but required major upgrades.

“The East London Grand Prix Circuit’s future depends on extensive resurfacing, improved safety measures and modernised facilities,” Fuzile said.

“Limited municipal finances and the use of public roads continue to pose challenges.”