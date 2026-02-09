Speedster flees traffic cops, leaving his ID card for police to trace him

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A motorist who tried to hide out in a golf estate was traced and arrested by KwaZulu-Natal traffic officials.

A Durban motorist stopped for speeding tried to evade arrest by fleeing to a golf estate complex, removing the number plates from his car, and having the vehicle moved elsewhere by an associate — all to no avail.

He made a crucial miscalculation: forgetting he had handed his identity card to the KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate officers.

Transport MEC Siboniso Duma said: “The motorist was stopped by the RTI team dangerously clocking a speed of 204km/h.

“Realising that he was due to spend time in the cells, he sped away from the scene, forgetting his identification document in the possession of the no-nonsense RTI team.”

The bid for freedom was short-lived.

Obtaining high-resolution imaging and real-time data analytics, the RTI traced his movements to a golf estate on the South Coast, where he was seen removing the number plates from his vehicle.

Another driver was then seen removing the vehicle from the complex.

The motorist was found inside a villa and arrested.

In addition to speeding and reckless driving, he now faces an additional charge of fleeing from traffic police, Duma said.

He made a brief appearance in the Scottburgh magistrate’s court, where he was granted bail of R3,000 and ordered to reappear on February 25.

