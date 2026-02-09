Two life terms for Eastern Cape man who shot dead two women

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mandilakhe Balfour shot the women at his home after promising to give them money for liquor. Stock photo.

An Eastern Cape man who gunned down two women — including his former girlfriend — after promising to give them money to buy more liquor at a local tavern has been handed two life terms.

The high court sitting in Butterworth also sentenced Mandilakhe Balfour, 45, to an additional 57 years for various charges including attempted murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit murder as well as kidnapping.

The incident happened in Centane in 2023.

“One of the deceased, Nontlahla Mankqunkqwana, used to be Balfour’s girlfriend before the September 3 2023 incident,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

“It is, however, not clear whether they were still in a relationship on the fateful day when Balfour and three women were drinking at a local tavern in the Ngcizela area, Centane.

“When their liquor was finished, Balfour requested that the women follow him to his home to fetch money to buy more liquor.

“They followed him and found him already in his room lying on the bed.

“When they asked him to take out the promised money, he took out a shotgun, closed the door and shot at the three unsuspecting women but one managed to sneak out unharmed and called for help.

“He then locked them inside his room and left.”

Residents spotted Balfour leaving the scene with a “long firearm” and quickly assisted the victims.

One of the victims was taken to hospital but discharged later.

“He was arrested three days later and found in possession of a shotgun, ammunition and a self-inflicted wound to his face,” Tyali said.

“The second woman developed complications after discharge from hospital and died on January 29 2024.”

Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence, saying perpetrators of gender-based violence had no place in society.

