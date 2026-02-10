Enyobeni inquest delayed again as ex-bouncer’s no-show prompts arrest warrant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A warrant of arrest has been issued for former Enyobeni Tavern bouncer Thembisa Diko – who failed to appear in the inquest court – but was stayed until the next court date.

The absence of Diko, a person of interest in the inquest held to determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths of 21 youngsters at the tavern in June 2022, is among the reasons the case was postponed.

The inquest was scheduled for closing addresses by the evidence leader and the attorneys representing the bereaved families, Diko and tavern owner and manager Vuyokazi and Siyakhangela Ndevu, who are also people of interest.

But it was postponed because the presiding magistrate, Mvuselelo Malindi, was also absent and said to be bereaved.

The court heard that Mzwanele Nkebe, who had represented Diko since the inquest started, was no longer working for Legal Aid SA.

Another lawyer had been found for her, but she heard only this week he would be representing her.

Evidence leader advocate Luvuyo Vena said: “It appears even if the magistrate were here and ready to proceed, in the absence of Mr Nkebe, my colleague, who is here, only heard this morning [he will stand in for Nkebe].

“They have not yet even located the file. They need some time to find the file and also prepare.”

The matter was postponed to February 23.

“Ms Diko is not in court. We don’t know where she is,” Vena said.

“She has been attending the court religiously. She was warned on the last day to be here.

“Chances are she may have confused the dates.

“However, since she was warned to be here today, I request that a warrant for her arrest be authorised but be stayed until February 23.”

The closing addresses have been postponed a handful of times since last year.

Outside court, Ntombizonke Mgangala, who was speaking on behalf of the bereaved families, said they were not happy with the postponements.

“We were assured last time that today is going to be the day.

“We are a bit shaken, but it’s something that is beyond our control.”

