Mdantsane-born performer lands role in Aussie production of ‘The Lion King’

Xenti, 24, was one of 16 performers from the Eastern Cape who travelled to Cape Town in April 2025 for auditions.

Mdantsane-born performer Asemahle Xenti launches her international career on the stage after securing a role in Disney’s The Lion King theatre production in Australia.

She has joined the ensemble cast and will serve as understudy for the character of Nala.

Only eight were called back for the second round of auditions held in July.

Eventually, just two of the 16 Eastern Cape performers were selected.

“Not only does this mean I’ll wake up every day doing what I love, but I’ll also get the chance to bring smiles and even tears of joy to audiences,” Xenti said.

“This feels like answered prayers, especially knowing where I come from.”

Xenti said the journey to the auditions was not easy, as financial challenges almost forced her to give up the opportunity.

“But as we were on the verge of giving up, our mentor and teacher Sonwa Sakuba organised transport and accommodation for us so that we could attend the auditions.”

Xenti is now preparing to go to Sydney where rehearsals begin on Monday, February 16. The show opens at the Capital Theatre in April.

Inspired by the powerful storyline, music and characters of The Lion King, Xenti said she knew she had to be part of the production.

“When I received the call to say I had made it through, it felt surreal, because it has always been my dream to take my craft to international stages.”

Xenti’s achievement follows a series of recent performances in SA.

In December, she played the lead role of Asanda in local production The Rhythm of the Streets.

Before that, she directed and choreographed The Secret of Grace alongside Asemahle Mahlangeni, who developed the concept.

The production was staged at the Guild Theatre in October.

Her performance history includes appearances in All You Need is Love, The Wizard of Oz, Buzani Kubawo, Uxwilo the Rapture, Shrek and Abangoni.

Another one of Xenti’s memorable features was taking part in Africa Sings, a production featuring various African songs.

“We performed numbers from Sarafina, King Kong and The Lion King’s Shadow at the Guild Theatre.”

By the time she completed her matric at East London High School in 2019, Xenti knew she wanted to pursue a career in the performing arts.

The following year, she enrolled at the Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts, where she majored in music.

“We were encouraged not to focus on just one discipline,” she said.

“I studied music and acting, and I think that worked to my advantage.”

The institute’s principal, Sakuba, said Xenti was now the second student from the region to make it into The Lion King.

“When the auditions were announced in Cape Town, many of our students could not afford to travel.

“There were 16 of them, and I decided to take all of them at my own expense because I did not want finances to be the reason they missed out.”

But Sakuba said what was meant to be a one-day audition process turned into several rounds of callbacks, forcing the students to remain in Cape Town for an extra two nights.

“Eight of the 16 received callbacks, and from that group, two have since been cast in international productions.

“One [Lathitha Ncedani, also from Mdantsane] is currently performing in The Lion King in London’s West End.”

He said the achievement reflected the consistent training offered at the institute.

“Together with a dedicated team of teachers, our role is to mentor and provide artists with the skills they need to compete on international stages.”

