Municipalities drowning in unpaid debt

Eskom alone was owed R6.6bn by priority municipalities.

The growing burden of unpaid municipal debt has become a ticking time bomb, threatening the financial sustainability of municipalities across the Eastern Cape.

Ironically, government departments meant to support and enable municipalities are among the largest defaulters, owing local authorities more than R2bn, according to the most recent official figures released in November 2025.

National and provincial departments — particularly public works, health and education — are leading contributors, according to a confidential report presented at an ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) lekgotla and seen by the Dispatch.

The report warns that debt owed by government departments is directly contributing to the financial distress confronting municipalities across the province.

Compounding the problem, priority municipalities are themselves grappling with a collective debt of R7.8bn, largely owed to Eskom, the auditor-general of South Africa (AGSA), Amatola Water and the department of water and sanitation.

According to the report, the latest available data reflects the position as at November 30 2025.

At that point, Eskom alone was owed R6.6bn by priority municipalities, while AGSA, Amatola Water and water and sanitation were collectively owed more than R1.1bn.

Provincial public works department spokesperson Vuyani Nkasayi said his department owed municipalities R337m as at the end of December 2025 for rates and municipal services.

He said the arrear debt related to the current 2025/2026 financial year and stemmed from municipal billing issued in July 2025.

“This is due to the increase of approved municipal tariffs, which are higher than the consumer price index,” Nkasayi said.

He said the department’s allocated municipal budget of R620m for the 2025/2026 financial year had already been fully used.

“The increased approved municipal tariffs, which are higher than the CPI, are challenging the department in clearing the debt,” he said.

Nkasayi said the department was working with the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) and the provincial treasury to explore a possible funding model for municipalities.

“The department is fully aware of its responsibility as the custodian of immovable assets in the province, in line with applicable municipal legislation,” he said.

“The plan is to negotiate with individual municipalities on payment plans for the debt, as well as for the 2026/2027 municipal billing.”

Education MEC Fundile Gade said his department’s chief financial officer was reconciling accounts with municipalities, warning that collapsing municipalities would undermine the government’s ability to function.

“It’s unfortunate that government departments owe municipalities because municipalities do not have sufficient funds to sustain themselves,” Gade said.

“But the bills that we have are a bit exorbitant, which requires engagement between provincial government departments and local municipalities.”

Gade said the education department’s debt largely arose from schools — particularly Section 21 schools — failing to pay their own municipal bills.

“These schools are given money to manage themselves as self-sufficient institutions,” he said.

“When that is not honoured, it becomes a liability for the provincial department.”

He said the department had paid about R10m in 2025 to Nelson Mandela Bay and other municipalities but acknowledged ongoing disputes around municipal billing.

“Some schools in rural areas are public schools and, by law, are not supposed to be charged as profit-making institutions,” Gade said.

“There are policy gaps that must be corrected between departments and municipalities.”

Gade said the King Sabata Dalindyebo, Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay municipalities — as well as schools in Komani — were among the biggest problem areas.

“We have not budgeted for those bills because schools were given their own money.

“Now legally, it is us who are liable, and every financial year the department experiences a budget reduction,” he said.

Provincial health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana confirmed the department owed municipalities R218,963,669 as at the end of December 2025.

He said the debt related to municipal services such as water and electricity, with some invoices dating back 120 days.

“The department is owing due to cash-flow shortages,” Manana said.

“We are paying debts based on service delivery prioritisation and envisage settling the outstanding amounts in the next financial year.”

The King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality disconnected electricity supply to the Botha Sigcau and KD Matanzima buildings in November and January, forcing many government employees to work remotely.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane condemned the disconnections, calling them “inefficiencies that should not be happening at all”.

“We expect the user-pay principle to be respected by all. If you use a service, you must pay for it,” Mabuyane said.

He said government departments had been instructed to settle undisputed debts immediately and improve billing systems.

“Municipalities must be paid so that they can pay Eskom. It is simply wrong for the government not to pay for services it is receiving,” he said.

“Those responsible for monitoring and paying accounts must have this as part of their performance targets. If they fail, consequence management must follow.”

Water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina warned that Amatola Water faced possible collapse if municipalities failed to pay what they owed.

She identified the Amathole District Municipality as the largest defaulter and said the National Treasury would be approached to withhold equitable share allocations until payment agreements were honoured.

“The danger is that if the bulk water system collapses, people will receive raw water,” Majodina said.

Amathole District mayor Anele Ntsangani said the municipality currently owed Amatola Water about R3m.

“When we arrived as new leadership, the debt was more than R400m and had not been serviced for eight years,” he said.

He said a R120m debt relief arrangement over three years had provided some breathing room but warned that debt remained crippling.

Auditor-general spokesperson Africa Boso said municipalities owed the auditor-general R81m in outstanding audit fees as at January 31.

“These fees relate to audit work already performed in fulfilment of the AGSA’s constitutional mandate,” Boso said.

He said AGSA continued to engage municipalities to secure payment while ensuring audits continued in the public interest.