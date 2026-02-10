Petitions launched to challenge renaming of East London

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The renaming of East London to KuGompo City was gazetted, with a 30-day objection period currently open. Picture MARK ANDREWS

Two nonprofit organisations are hoping to obtain 8,000 signatures this week to challenge the renaming of East London to KuGompo City, which has been officially gazetted.

The organisations are claiming no proper consultations were held despite numerous public participation engagements by the local name changes council.

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie approved 21 geographical name changes across SA, including East London and four other towns in the province.

The names were gazetted on Friday with a 30-day objection period currently open.

Leonard Ncumbese, chair of the NPO National Community Dialogues, on Monday confirmed that 2,000 residents had signed his petition to challenge the process.

The petition, which he officially presented on Thursday, is targeting 5,000 signatures from across the metro by Tuesday.

Ncumbese claimed the public engagements were flawed and urged the SA Geographical Names Council to rerun them.

“The engagements are said to have started in 2020. You’ll remember that was during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“That in itself tells you that process was flawed because people were at home during Covid.”

Ncumbese said they were not challenging the name change as such, rather the costs it would incur.

“It’s not about the name. It’s about how much will be spent in this whole process.

“Whether the money is coming from national government, provincial and obviously, the city will also put some money in this thing.

“That money could be diverted to help in terms of service delivery. We are struggling.”

But Ncumbese said the NPO would not challenge the name change in court, for now.

“The first step before we go to court and all the rest, we want a meeting with the minister, so he can bring whoever is relevant to all this to explain it to us.

“If within 14 days there is no response, then it will be pushing us to take another step.”

Meanwhile, the founder of the Friends of Schalk Movement, Schalk van der Sandt, said starting on Monday, the NPO would circulate a petition in townships and coastal areas contesting the name change.

Friends of Schalk was hoping to get 3,000 signatures.

“We are targeting everyone.

“A lot of people are unhappy ... many businesspeople are unhappy about the whole thing because a lot of money is involved with it — especially our young businesspeople who have just started companies.”

Van der Sandt attended the name-change public hearing in the City Hall in March 2025 where he rejected the KuGompo proposal.

At the time, Van der Sandt was a leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), McKenzie’s party.

He described the name-changing process as unfair.

“I was there and when I stood up, there were about maybe eight councillors there who had all just brought some of their people.

“I don’t think there were more than 80 people there ... I stood up there and I said, ‘But guys, how can you want to change names when we’ve got all these potholes and we’ve got all these nasty situations that we’ve got now?’,” he said.

Local Geographical Names Council BCM chair Noma-Afrika Maxongo denied claims by the two organisations that the consultation process had been flawed, saying the public engagements were fair.

“The name change is a mandate from the arts and culture council as part of its transformation and social cohesion function.

“The process to rename East London [began] a couple of years ago and public meetings were held where people had an opportunity to present their proposals.

“There were numerous meetings and they were long.

“Submission to national is not something done quickly, and also the minister took his time to conclude, and people have the right to object.”

In 2020, the Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee received a total of 189 objections for the previous name-change efforts that had started in 2018.

Of the 189 objections, 30 sent a petition with 34 signatories preferring Monti instead of Gompo; 16 comments that included a petition with 110 signatories supported the name changes as proposed.

One objection was received for Ntabozuko (formerly Berlin) and five were received for Qonce (formerly King William’s Town).

The objectors said:

The process was a waste of taxpayers’ money, arguing that money could be used to prioritise service delivery such as build houses and fix potholes;

Renaming would have a negative impact on tourism; and

eMonti was a well-known and acceptable name.

The sub-committee on objections found the provincial geographical names committee had complied with all the relevant legislations, regulations and the applicable guidelines.

“The name East London could not be changed to Gompo at the time because the previous minister [Nathi Mthethwa] had issues with the fact that there was a [township] named Gompo,” Maxongo said.

“So, in these submissions, there were additions of KuGompo and City to distinguish the two. Hence the process was done again.”

BCM held its final public engagement on the issue on April 15 at the City Hall.

The committee then submitted nine names to McKenzie’s office in June for his final approval.

The list of newly gazetted names include new townships which have received formal recognition, including Nkululeko township and Lulama Hlanjwa township, both in the Senqu Local Municipality in the Joe Gqabi district.

Graaff-Reinet was changed to Robert Sobukwe Town, Aberdeen to Xamdeboo, Adendorp to Bishop Limba, East London to KuGompo City and Barkly East to eKhephini.

Barkly Pass has been changed to Umbombo and Kraai River Pass has officially been changed to Tyhumbu.

Speaking to his followers on social media, McKenzie said he felt obliged to approve the names because relevant local authorities had “ticked all the right boxes”.

He also revealed he had received calls from Freedom Front+ leader Corne Mulder, who was unhappy about the changing of Graaff-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe Town, vowing to take the matter to court.

“When I became a minister, I’d not even been a minister for one month when they came with a list of names,” McKenzie said.

“Like, East London must be changed, Port Alfred, KwaZulu-Natal, in fact they wanted Natal to be out.

“I said, ‘No, wait. I don’t want to do that yet. I need to make sure that you have done what you’re supposed to have done’.

“For a year-and-a half, I’ve been sending them back, ‘please do this, you have to do public participation’.

“Public participation means you have to inform people about the name changes. I can’t go against the constitution.

“If you don’t want the name Robert Sobukwe, it’s there now.

“Now, if you think I’m the one that can stop everything, I’ll be in breach of what was decided by the leaders and the forefathers that wrote our constitution,” McKenzie said.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch