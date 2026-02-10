Savannah drinkers Gonubie’s biggests litterers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

YOU LEFT THIS: Boozers left this trash on Gonubie beach and riverbank. A local community wants the boozers and bottlers to sort out this mess.

The Litterati of Gonubie are starting to build a profile of people who trash the beachfront.

The team of litter pickers forming the Litterati sub-group of the Gonubie Estuary and Marine Community (Gem) trawled the picnic spots on the point and beach and created a collection data list of everything trashy people tossed into the environment.

The biggest environmental bashers are people who drink Savannah.

These haters tossed 75 Savanna empties onto the beach or sandy and bushy banks of the Gonubie River.

It took “24 hands” and 60 minutes to pick up 255 mostly booze bottles.

Gem leader Mandy Uys quipped darkly: “Savannah is the winner! There is a lot we can do with this kind of data, even though it’s a mission to get.”

These included returning photos to the sender, the manufacturers of the pollution, to demand a deposit be added to the bottles, or simply avoid brands which do not take social responsibility such as including messaging in their adverts, such as “Take your bottle home with you!”.

One Gem volunteer loaded all the bottles into his bakkie and was taking them to a buy-back centre.

Here is a ranked list of most of the miscreants’ trash found: Savanna 75, Corona 38, Bernini 27, unidentified 17, Brutal Fruit 15, Castle light bottles 15, Black Label 13, plastic bottles 13, Flying Fish 7, Castle 6, Heineken 6, Reds 4, Windhoek 4, Old Brown sherry 3, Breezer 3, Gordon’s Gin 750ml 3, Amstel 2, Belgravia Gin 750ml 2, champagne 1, Russian Bear vodka 1, Stella Artois 1, and Viceroy Brandy 750ml 1.

Uys suggested that a local school group could do the next cleanup, “followed by a bit of data collection, input, analysis, output and graphs”.

“That’s teaching a lot of skills just with a cleanup.”

Gem leader Sandy Peake thanked the group members for their excellent work and said they ended off the hard work with delicious refreshments.

“The Gonubie estuary, the ocean, beautiful people and coffee and scones with butter, jam and cream. What a way to start the day.”

