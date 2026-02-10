Sobukwe family shocked at pushback against renaming Graaff-Reinet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

McKenzie also revealed that he had received calls from Freedom Front+ leader Corne Mulder, who expressed dissatisfaction with the renaming of Graaff-Reinet and vowed to challenge the decision in court.

The family of Robert Sobukwe says it had hoped the renaming of Graaff-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe Town would help unify the region, but the decades-long suppression of the late anti-apartheid activist’s contribution has made this challenging.

This is according to Sobukwe’s grandson, Mangaliso, who said on Monday that he was shocked by objections raised during public hearings, including from some residents of Masizakhe — the township where Sobukwe grew up — who questioned his influence in the area.

Mangaliso said the process had been devastating.

“My thinking was that it would have been fair to have a name that was going to unify all the inhabitants of the place,” he said.

“I feel Robert Sobukwe has been deliberately suppressed in the history of this country.

“His contributions are not spoken about to the extent they should be.

“I would even say that some people in the community did not know who he was.

“They did not know the impact he had or the sacrifices he made in the fight against apartheid and colonialism.

“I was very shocked and surprised by the pushback I saw in Masizakhe.

“This was not coming from a specific demographic — it was some of the youth from Masizakhe.

“Someone even asked what Sobukwe’s contribution had been to the place,” he said.

The renaming of Graaff-Reinet previously sparked debate, with proposals to honour either Robert Sobukwe or fellow anti-apartheid activist Fred Hufkie.

Sobukwe — a teacher, lawyer and Graaff-Reinet native — was eventually selected.

He was the founding president of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and led the 1960 Sharpeville anti-pass law protests.

After his arrest, Sobukwe was detained on Robben Island under the notorious “Sobukwe Clause” that allowed an indefinite renewal of his prison sentence.

After his release, he was placed under house arrest until his death. It will be 48 years on February 27 2026 since he died.

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie said he felt obligated to approve the name change after councils proposing the renaming had “ticked all the right boxes”.

McKenzie also revealed that he had received calls from Freedom Front+ leader Corne Mulder, who expressed dissatisfaction with the renaming of Graaff-Reinet and vowed to challenge the decision in court.

Mangaliso commended McKenzie for approving the change.

“I’ve been impressed by the minister for taking decisive action,” he said.

“Given the political climate, and the fact that this did not come from a position of politicking, it was a decisive decision and he should be commended for that.

“I am pleased that Sobukwe’s legacy will be remembered.

“At the end of this month, it will be 48 years since he passed on. This comes as a great memorial to his legacy.

“I do understand that it is not necessarily going to change the socioeconomic challenges we are facing, but it is a step in the right direction in erasing brutal and forced colonialism.”

The Sobukwe family said it hoped the renaming of the town would help revive the Sobukwe Museum and Learning Centre in Masizakhe — a facility intended to preserve the legacy of the Pan Africanist leader and provide coding lessons to children in the area.

Though construction of the museum was completed in 2019, it has not been used due to management disputes within the Sobukwe Trust and has yet to be officially opened by the provincial government.

On Sunday, the FF+ rejected the renaming of Graaff-Reinet and said it would reverse the decision at the “first opportunity that arises”.

Mulder called on residents to ignore the name change.

He said the name Graaff-Reinet dated back to 1786 and honoured Cornelis Jacob van de Graaff, a Dutch governor of the Cape Colony, and his wife, Cornelia Reynet.

Mulder said Graaff-Reinet was also the point of departure for the Great Trek.

“Afrikaners, and previous dispensations, did not change the name, seeing as it forms part of SA’s colourful and multifaceted history,” he said.

“No-one benefits from erasing parts of history that some people may not like.

“It merely results in a narrowed and distorted image of everyone’s heritage while unnecessarily sowing division.”

Mulder did not respond to requests for comment.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch