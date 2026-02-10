Underfire department head hits back with suspensions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Head of Department for the Eastern Cape Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Nomathamsanqa Gobozi-Nibe acts against officials after being called out by sport and arts MEC. Pictures ALAN EASON

Just days after being berated by her MEC for allegedly not properly doing her job, sport, recreation, arts and culture department head Nomathamsanqa Gobozi-Nibe has acted with speed against some senior officials who might have placed her on a collision course with her political boss.

This as moves are afoot to suspend three senior department officials, two of them for allegedly failing to provide adequate input needed by their MEC, Sibulele Ngongo, to account before the Bhisho legislature.

The submission addressing the legislature’s resolutions on the department’s operations was due on December 12 2025.

The two under fire officials are also facing internal charges for allegedly failing to contribute their solicited input towards the formulation of Ngongo’s upcoming policy speech, by the January 23 deadline, “thereby compromising the department’s planning, co-ordination and accountability obligations”.

The Dispatch has seen letters signed by Gobozi-Nibe, dated January 28 and 29, to the three officials.

Two of the three are also charged for serious misconduct relating to irregularities related to the Saba Mbixane Maskandi festival held at KwaBhaca in December, where some artists were not paid.

They include a director, a chief director and an acting chief director.

While two of them could not be reached for comment on Tuesday, and thus cannot be named, one of the officials refused to comment.

She instead referred questions to her legal representative, who confirmed plans to institute a court challenge.

“Her acting appointment was immediately withdrawn unlawfully and without following correct and due procedures, and we are embarking on an urgent court application to remedy such conduct by the department,” the attorney said.

The department on Tuesday also shied away from commenting, with department spokesperson Andile Nduna saying it would be inappropriate to do so.

In the letters of intent, the department made it clear that this did not constitute a finding of guilt but merely served as an intention to consider disciplinary action.

Last week, it was reported that Ngongo had written a letter to Gobozi-Nibe accusing her of repeatedly failing to carry out executive instructions.

Ngongo said Gobozi-Nibe’s alleged noncompliance was compromising the functioning of the MEC’s office and damaging her credibility before the Bhisho legislature.

In the letter dated January 28, Ngongo gave the HOD 48 hours to correct what she described as a pattern of delayed submissions or face further action.

Some of the challenges raised by Ngongo are understood to have been as a result of action, or lack thereof, from these officials, but because Gobozi-Nibe is an accounting officer, she had to be on the receiving end of the MEC’s flak.

In January, it was reported that a number of artists who had performed at the Maskandi festival in December were still unpaid a month after the event.

Letters to two officials show they have since been charged with a number of transgressions relating to the festival.

“The department has before it information which, on a prima facie basis, gives rise to a reasonable suspicion that serious misconduct may have been committed in relation to the planning, approval, budgeting, financial management and execution of the Saba Mbixane Maskandi festival held on December 13 2025 in the Alfred Nzo district.”

An amount of R921,750 was budgeted for the festival, based on a presentation delivered by two of these officials, “without a clear or substantiated basis explaining how the total was calculated”.

“There were material discrepancies between the approved concept document, the presentation to management and actual expenditure incurred,” the HOD wrote.

More than R315,000 due to 15 artists and performers was never paid on time, while money, the department said, was paid to programme directors, DJs, exhibitions and transport services which were not included in the approved concept document.

There were payments processed for accommodation services amounting to R81,963, despite no accommodation being budgeted for, while other payments were made in excess of the approved budget.

Eastern Cape Maskandi Association chair Mzwanele Ntoyakhe said on Tuesday that all the artists had since been paid.

Ntoyakhe welcomed moves by the department against implicated officials, saying that as artists they needed answers on things that went wrong during the December festival.

He said the move would deter other officials from “mistreating” provincial artists.

