Unhappy students take office of premier to court over unpaid bursaries

A group of Eastern Cape students has given the office of the premier (OTP) until Tuesday to pay their bursaries or face court action.

This comes as another student has already hauled the office, with premier Oscar Mabuyane listed as the first respondent, to court in an urgent application to force the office to pay.

The students allege Mabuyane and his office failed to honour a bursary agreement to pay for their university studies.

The Dispatch has seen a letter of demand sent to the office of the premier on Friday.

In it, the students — Zukhange Makupula, Mivuyo Ngqakamba, Vuyo George and Muhle Ntuli — say they were prejudiced by the OTP’s failure.

They demand the office make a payment of R180,000 by no later than Tuesday, “failing which we shall approach a court with jurisdiction and seek a competent relief against your client, which costs of the said process shall be borne by your client”.

The amount is for tuition, books, accommodation and meal allowances. They say the bursary was awarded in 2024.

One student, studying BCom at the University of Witwatersrand, owes R178,000 for 2024, with all 2025 fees also outstanding.

For the rest of the students, the bursary paid for their 2024 tuition, but the tuition for 2025 was not paid.

They are represented by Mihla Hanise Attorneys Incorporated.

A letter from the firm reads: “Clients are registered students in institutions of higher learning and had applied for bursary funding and were accepted by Merseta bursary, which is administered by the office of the premier.

“Following their application, they received an offer from the office of the premier to the value of R180,000. The offer was accepted by the clients.

“In terms of the contract, clients were obliged to utilise the funds towards their educational expenses and meet the average pass rate and, in turn, the sponsor, being office of the premier, was obliged to make payment to their institutions.

“The office of the premier failed to meet such a contractual obligation and, as such, is in breach of the contract entered into.”

They said that because of the breach, the students were unable to register for the 2026 academic year due to the historical debt of 2025.

In a separate matter, Yonwaba Nabhanti, a Walter Sisulu University student, took the office to court.

According to court papers seen by the Dispatch, which have been served on the office of the premier, the student is a beneficiary of a bursary that was supposed to cover her tuition from 2024 to 2026, but that had not happened.

“As a result, the student isn’t able to register for this current academic year.

“The student is one among a group of Merseta bursary beneficiaries, which the office of the premier administers.”

Nabhanti wants the office’s failure to honour the terms of the bursary, which was awarded for the academic years 2024, 2025 and 2026, to be declared unlawful and unconstitutional.

She also wants the office to be directed to pay her tuition and ancillary expenses for the three years for the applicant to register and enrol for the diploma in building technology this year.

The matter is set down for hearing on February 24.

Hanise said the students’ right to education had been violated.

“They cannot get any other sponsor now because they already have this bursary,” Hanise said.

“The failure to pay and the failure to meet the obligations in accordance with the contract is a breach of the contract by the office of the premier, and the application is meant to enforce specific performance by the office of the premier.”

Government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said: “The office of the premier confirms receipt of the notice in respect of Nabhanti.

“At this stage, we are unable to comment further as that matter is currently under legal consideration.

“In respect of other bursary holders [Makapula and others], the department will handle each case according to its merits and will communicate directly with the bursary holders/students and their legal representative.”

