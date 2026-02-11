Businesses disrupted in two-day Fort Hare student protest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Economic activity in Dikeni was disrupted after a two-day protest linked to unrest at the University of Fort Hare.

Students demanded the administration address a range of academic, accommodation and funding issues.

The protest, led by the student group Young Brightest Motivated Minds, began on Monday after students rejected the university’s academic opening, arguing their grievances had not been adequately addressed.

Protest action resulted in campus entrances being closed, and spilt over into the surrounding town, disrupting businesses.

UFH spokesperson JP Roodt said the university’s management executive committee (MEC) had two meetings with the SRC last week.

“One of the key outcomes of these engagements was the approval of a further set of generous financial concessions, which enabled students to register,” Roodt said.

However, the university said it was disappointed the group had proceeded with protest action in violation of a standing court order.

“It is regrettable that illegal protest action was undertaken despite open and active channels of engagement that remain in place between university management and the SRC.”

Roodt said the university continued to engage recognised student leadership structures through appropriate governance platforms.

YBMM-deployed interim SRC president Uzusiphe Vazane said the protest was undertaken in the interests of being heard and ensuring that student concerns were addressed in a respectful and transparent manner.

“The action we have taken is meant to ensure that student issues are taken seriously. Students remain open to a peaceful resolution.”

Vazane said several student residences did not have electricity — which the university has denied — and that many students were struggling because of delays in NSFAS and other payments.

“At least three residences accommodating over 200 students are without electricity.

“Many students are also without allowances or any means to survive due to delays in disbursements.

“Furthermore, a number of students remain unregistered, yet the vice-chancellor continues to refuse to meaningfully engage with this matter.”

The student group also accused the university of neglecting students’ welfare, calling for the removal of vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu.

“The student body of the University of Fort Hare strongly condemns this continued neglect and disregard of students’ welfare. We say away with the vice-chancellor.”

The group criticised the lack of permanent student accommodation, students still being blocked from registration, incomplete payment of meal and study material allowances, electricity outages in residences, as well as quota limitations, exclusions and pending selections.

YBMM also said while a second batch of allowances was being processed, students were pushing for an increase in allowances for non-residential students to R4,500, as proposed by student leaders.

“In light of this, students have resolved to proceed with a shutdown.

“All entrances will remain closed until the vice-chancellor agrees to engage with students and meet them halfway through constructive dialogue.”

Responding to the claims, Roodt said meal allowances amounting to R18m had been paid by February 6, to both NSFAS-funded and other qualifying students, with a further R4.4m scheduled for payment on February 12.

NSFAS book allowances would be processed next.

Roodt dismissed claims of prolonged electricity outages, saying power had been restored to affected residences and buildings following an electrical cable fault.

A standby generator had been deployed to ensure continuity of supply while repairs were under way.

The university confirmed that all undergraduate students who met the registration criteria had been successfully registered, while postgraduate registrations were under way and expected to be completed by March.

Roodt said UFH “strongly condemned unlawful conduct”, including acts that disrupted academic activities or damaged infrastructure, particularly in light of previous violent protests.

In October 2025, a three-day protest caused extensive fire damage and vandalism, with repair costs estimated at nearly half a billion rand.

Buildings damaged included the administration block, student centre, auditorium and HIV centre.

“The university appeals for calm and urges all stakeholders to prioritise safety, academic continuity and engagement through established, lawful mechanisms,” Roodt said.

