Deputy minister Burns-Ncamashe ordained as a priest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cogta Deputy Minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe (front left) has been ordained as a priest. Picture Supplied

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe has been ordained as a priest, adding a religious calling to his roles as a royal and senior government leader.

Burns-Ncamashe was ordained into the priesthood of the Ethiopian Episcopal Church during a ceremony held at Mbizana village in Xesi at the weekend.

The service was officiated by Archbishop Nkosinathi Ngesi and attended by traditional leaders, government officials and members of the church.

Following his ordination, Burns-Ncamashe may now also be formally addressed as reverend, in addition to his royal and political titles.

Ngesi said the ordination marked a rare convergence of royalty, governance and faith.

“This is the first time we have a royal prince ascending to the priesthood, and we hope this will serve as an example that being a traditional leader does not prevent anyone from serving the Lord,” he said.

Several traditional leaders attended the ceremony, including Ahlangene Sigcawu, Siyambonga Matanzima, and representatives of AmaRharhabe King Jonguxolo Sandile.

Burns-Ncamashe said his ordination followed years of discernment and preparation.

“It is a humbling journey full of challenges that are not insurmountable with God’s grace at the centre,” he said.

“I am grateful for the mentoring, guidance and training over the last three years, and I am looking forward to serving the people of God with honour, humility and integrity.”

He is currently assigned to the Alice Mission district and will continue working with civil society while fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities as a member of the national executive.

King Sigcawu said Burns-Ncamashe’s ordination did not come as a surprise.

“He has for many decades shown that he was a royal with a Godly calling.”

He said that closer co-operation between traditional leadership and the church was needed to address social challenges.

Burns-Ncamashe has also received messages of support from Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Methodist Church presiding bishop Pumla Nzimande, who both congratulated him on his ordination and urged him to balance his expanded responsibilities with integrity and service.

Daily Dispatch