Dutywa pupil, 16, publishes her first isiXhosa book

Sixteen-year-old Akahlulwa Ncokazi, from the rural village of Qorha near Dutywa, has published her first isiXhosa book, LIPHUPHA LAM ELI, released in January.

Akahlulwa, who was raised by her grandmother, said her interest in writing began at an early age, alongside a growing curiosity about how society and the economy had changed over time.

She hopes to one day pursue a career in economics to better understand issues affecting the country.

She said she wanted to “understand issues such as taxes, currency changes and economic decision-making in her country”.

At school, Akahlulwa showed an early interest in isiXhosa writing, something her teachers encouraged.

“My teachers would always applaud my work in grade 3 after being asked to write stories about ourselves, asking where did I get such deeper language at my age.

“I remember very well that in grade 5, I got an award of excelling in isiXhosa with 100%.

“My teachers knew that if there were short stories or anything related to isiXhosa, I would do that without fail as they recognised my passion,” she said.

Her decision to write a book was influenced by established isiXhosa writers, including poet, news producer and television bulletin reader Lilitha Ntsundwani, whose book Ukubetha Kwentliziyo she read, as well as poet Lizile Sentiwe.

“I love how they use the language and they inspired me to push myself to my full potential of writing a book,” Akahlulwa said.

Her debut book, LIPHUPHA LAM ELI, tells the story of a young girl who dreams of becoming a medical doctor.

Akahlulwa said the title reflected the central theme of aspiration and perseverance.

“I am beyond happy that I finally wrote my book and I love how the community has accepted it well,” she said.

Her grandmother, Thandile Makaluza, said she was initially surprised by the publication but was pleased by her granddaughter’s commitment to writing in isiXhosa.

“I always knew Akahlulwa loved the language and she’d write poems written in isiXhosa that had deep words and I’d be left stunned wondering where she gets such words.

“Many young people take isiXhosa for granted nowadays and prefer the English language, forgetting that isiXhosa is their tongue.

“They should be proud of it, so I’m extremely happy that she remembered that when she was writing her book,” she said.

Makaluza described Akahlulwa as curious and eager to learn, often asking questions about how people lived in earlier generations.

Akahlulwa said she hoped the book encouraged young people to value isiXhosa and understand that achieving personal goals often came with challenges, including navigating changing family expectations and social pressures.

