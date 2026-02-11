Health MEC ordered to pay R4.1m in cerebral palsy negligence claim

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mthatha high court has ordered Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa to pay more than R4.1m in a negligence claim.

Capa was further ordered to pay interest on the amounts, at the prevailing legal rate, from 30 days from the date of judgment to the date of final payment, and the plaintiff’s costs of the trial.

Judge Justin Laing ordered that the issues relating to caregiving, case management and the costs of a stimulation centre, be postponed for later determination by the court.

The department was ordered to pay R1,112,485 for architectural costs, R1,539,221 for mobility costs and R1,519,650 for loss of income.

The department was sued for negligence of the medical staff at the Dutywa Clinic and Butterworth Hospital.

The plaintiff’s child was born on April 14 2016 with cerebral palsy and suffers from permanent brain damage.

The department had already been found liable on the merits, and the parties settled the claim for general damages and architectural costs.

The matter proceeded to trial for the determination of the child’s mobility costs and loss of earning capacity.

The court heard the child’s life expectancy was 26.5 years.

A joint minute prepared by the parties’ respective occupational therapists recorded that the child had a profound disability, characterised by spastic quadriplegia, deficient hand functions and eating efficiency, as well as difficulties with communication.

She is developmentally and cognitively disabled, compounded by visual deficits, and totally reliant on caregivers for survival and would require a wheelchair and an Multi-Purpose Vehicle for transportation.

The parties’ respective industrial psychologists prepared a joint minute in terms of which they agreed that the child was uneducable and unemployable and would require a full-time caregiver.

“The court is satisfied that [the child’s] mobility costs must include provision for two vehicles ...

“The calculations prepared by the defendant’s actuary serve as an adequate basis for the determination to be made ...

“It is necessary to address, briefly, the defendant’s contention that the common law ought to be developed to allow a departure from the principle of awarding damages in money, as well as the ‘once and for all’ rule.

“Counsel argued that any award should be made by way of periodic, instead of ‘lump-sum’, payments.

“There are, of course, statutory obligations that bind the defendant.

“The Constitutional Court observed, in ‘MEC for health and social development, Gauteng vs DZ obo WZ’, that any development of the common law required factual material upon which an assessment to that effect could be made.

“There is no reason why the general rule should not be implemented.

“The plaintiff is entitled to her costs, including those reserved on February 13 2025, upon which date the parties attempted unsuccessfully to reach settlement.

“Considering the complexity of the matter and the importance of the relief sought, the plaintiff’s employment of two counsel was justified; scale C is applicable for senior counsel, scale B for junior counsel,” Laing said.

Provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said on Tuesday that the judgment was noted.

“After consideration of the available evidence, consultation with the defendant’s experts, and on the advice of counsel, the defendant made what it believed at the time to be a fair and reasonable offer of settlement in February 2025,” Manana said.

“The offer addressed general damages, loss of earnings, mobility costs, architectural and housing-related costs, as well as party-and-party costs.

“The plaintiff accepted the offer insofar as it related to general damages only.

“As a result, the matter proceeded to trial in May 2025 on the remaining, separated heads of damages.

“At the commencement of the trial, the plaintiff’s legal team indicated that they were prepared to accept the February 2025 offer in respect of housing-related costs.

“Consequently, the trial proceeded only on the issues of loss of earnings and mobility costs.

“Throughout the litigation process, and following further consultations with its experts, the defendant remained of the view that its settlement proposals were fair and reasonable.

“However, as reflected in the judgment, certain concessions made by the defendant’s experts were taken into account by the court.

“On the basis of the evidence before it, the court found the plaintiff’s experts evidence to be reasonable, while applying higher contingencies in its assessment,” Manana said.

