Kidd’s Beach private estate homeowners left high and dry

Homeowners at Umlele Heights, Umlele Gardens, Umlele Springs and Heron Court in Kidd's Beach have not had a reliable and consistent water supply for months. Picture: FILE

Despite paying their monthly bills, about 450 homeowners and businesses in a multimillion-rand property development in the Buffalo City Metro have gone nearly three months without a consistent water supply.

Homeowners across the Kidd’s Beach private estates of Umlele Heights, Umlele Gardens, Umlele Springs and Heron Court have experienced intermittent water outages since the start of the festive season.

In recent weeks, the situation has escalated to near-total shutdowns, forcing households and businesses to rely on boreholes, water tanks and costly private deliveries.

The crisis has placed the owners of the development, Mission Holding Group (MHG), at odds with the municipality over responsibility for restoring supply.

A resident of Umlele Heights, who asked not to be named, said they had been paying about R400 a month for water but had not had a reliable supply since November.

“I can’t remember the last time I had proper running water. We had interrupted supply throughout December and then suddenly no water at all.

“We haven’t received clear answers from either the developer or the municipality.”

The resident said the estate relied on backup water tanks fed by borehole systems, but these were inadequate to meet demand.

“We depend on water reserves that only last a short time. Sometimes we get water for about two hours a day, sometimes not at all, despite being charged,” he said.

Though water tankers were being brought in, they could not service the entire precinct and risked depletion.

“The demand outweighs the supply. At times only apartments at Umlele Hills receive water, while residents in Umlele Heights and Gardens are asked to rely on their own tanks,” he said.

The resident described the situation as a serious health hazard and “a violation of basic human rights”.

An Umlele Gardens resident said her household had been forced to rely on bottled water for drinking.

“My husband and I have had to improvise and even work from home at times,” she said.

“From what I understand, the owners have been engaging with the municipality, but the issue still hasn’t been resolved.”

Businesses within the estate have also been hit hard.

Kidd’s Beach Retail Centre manager Joanne Stolk said the centre’s water supply had been dwindling since Wednesday last week and ran out completely on Saturday.

“This has had a devastating impact on centre tenants, with some having to close their doors for the foreseeable future,” Stolk said.

“It is also not encouraging for potential new tenants.”

Stolk said attempts to obtain answers from the Buffalo City Metro had been unsuccessful.

“In the meantime, we’ve had to purchase two water tanks and a specialised pump system just to service the main bathrooms,” she said.

“We are also awaiting delivery of 10,000 litres of water from a private contractor. All of this is costly but absolutely necessary.”

She said interim water measures had already cost more than R30,000 in recent days, with a much larger bill expected by month-end.

“If this situation persists, it will only be a matter of time before it becomes a serious health and sanitation crisis,” she said.

MHG has already built more than 600 homes at Kidd’s Beach, as well as a school.

Plans are under way to establish a hospital, hotel and high-performance sports centre.

Development began in phases in 2016, with the retail centre opening in 2017.

In an email seen by the Dispatch, MHG business development manager Tim Dlulane wrote on Monday to the city’s water services head requesting detailed information on the cause of the interruptions and how long they were expected to continue.

Dlulane said the company’s agreement with BCM stipulated that the municipality supplied water to residents.

“We build houses for people. BCM supplies water to residents and bills them for that service,” he said.

“If BCM is unable to supply water, then as the developer we are also not in a position to provide it.”

Kidd’s Beach ward councillor Bonisani Bangani told residents in a message circulated on February 3 that Amatola Water supplied water to BCM reservoirs and suggested that water relief trucks were part of the problem.

“Apparently, we do not have the trucks to supply as some contracts have expired and not yet been renewed,” he said in the message.

When contacted for clarity, Bangani said he was referring specifically to water relief trucks.

He said he expected water to be restored to the coastal region by Wednesday.

“Whenever the Phumlani (Needs Camp) reservoir is filled, it pumps to the Kidd’s Beach reservoir,” he said.

“I was at the Needs Camp reservoir this morning and it was empty. It will be refilled to about 60% capacity and supplied to 36 areas in the region today.”

Bangani said he did not understand why the estates were without water.

“Places like Sunny South had running water in their taps,” he said.

BCM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile did not respond to questions by the time of publication.

The estates’ homeowners’ association has since escalated the matter to BCM mayor Princess Faku, warning it would approach the SA Human Rights Commission if the situation was not resolved.

An association representative said the municipality had promised to resolve the issue by Tuesday evening.

“We still don’t have a proper understanding of why there are shortages,” the representative said.

“For some estates the problems started as early as October.

“We’ve heard about issues with water trucks, but how that explains the situation here has never been properly clarified.”

The association has urged residents to sign an online petition to be submitted to the municipality, calling for urgent intervention to restore the water supply.

