New Ntabankulu mayor, council speaker sworn in

Ntabankulu municipality speaker Vuyokazi Matwasa was elected as the new mayor during a council meeting. She replaces Tsileng Sobuthongo. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ntabankulu council speaker Vuyokazi Matwasa was elected mayor at a special council meeting on Monday.

She replaces Tsileng Sobuthongo who was sworn in recently as the Alfred Nzo District Municipality’s mayor.

The Ntabankulu Local Municipality also elected Nomvula Kinase as its new council speaker on Monday.

ANC Alfred Nzo regional secretary Polelo Mohale confirmed both Matwasa and Kinase had served on the party’s regional executive committee and had been with the municipality for a while.

“The ANC has confidence in the leadership of the two comrades and trusts their skills and experience in governance,” Mohale said.

“Comrade Matwasa served as speaker of the Ntabankulu Local Municipality for two consecutive terms while Comrade Nomvula Kinase served in the executive committee as corporate services portfolio head.

“The ANC wishes them well in their new roles and has given clear marching orders to all of its deployees to prioritise service delivery and development of the people.”

Kinase reportedly joined the municipality during the 2014/2015 financial year as an official.

She was later elected as an ANC ward councillor in the 2021 local government elections. She served as Ward 17 councillor.

She was then selected as a member of the mayoral committee and corporate services portfolio head.

Kinase welcomed her role as council speaker while pledging to do her best to ensure progress for the benefit of the community.

She pledged not to disappoint the council or the ANC.

“The position I have been entrusted with comes with a lot of responsibilities and humungous tasks but I am committed to the job and will never take anything for granted.

“I promise to lead the council with the dignity and perseverance required,” she said.

Daily Dispatch