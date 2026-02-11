Sosoboy Fosho fuses Afro-trap and gospel with new single

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape Afro-trap artist Sonwabile Madonela, popularly known as Sosoboy Fosho, has released a new single, Makadunyiswe, featuring acclaimed gospel sensation Betusile Mcinga.

The track officially dropped on January 30 under Asanda Empires and marks a bold fusion of Afro-trap and gospel.

This blends modern urban sound with spiritual depth in a bid to connect with young audiences through messages of faith, gratitude and resilience.

Madonela said the collaboration was inspired by real-life conversations around purpose and belief.

“The idea came from a real conversation about gratitude and purpose,” he said.

“Betusile and I were speaking about how faith shows up in everyday life, especially for young people navigating pressure and uncertainty.

“Makadunyiswe was born from that space, where praise meets real life.”

He said the genre crossover felt organic rather than forced.

“The crossover wasn’t forced, it felt natural because the message came before the sound.”

According to Madonela, both artists share a mission to make faith-based music more accessible to the youth.

“We both believe faith doesn’t have to sound distant or old-fashioned.

“This song speaks the language of the youth while still carrying depth and meaning,” he said.

“It’s about reminding young people that strength, hope and belief can exist even in trap beats and modern culture.”

Mcinga echoed the sentiment, saying gospel music transcended sound and style.

“My belief is that gospel music is not about the beat or style but the good news message that is carried by a song, so working on this collaboration was never hard for me because I was doing what I’m called for and I was in line with my ministry,” he said.

He said the studio session began without a fixed plan.

“We went to the studio with no idea what we wanted. We just wanted to create music.

“Based on our conversations, hearing about Soso’s family and how his mom raised him inspired the verse ‘Owaqala esemncinane’ (Started from a young age) and everything flowed smoothly from there.”

Mcinga said the song reflected both artists’ personal faith journeys while encouraging unity.

“This song is more of our testimonies of how we were introduced to the Lord by our parents.

“It sends a message reminding us that ‘ukuqala kokuhlakanipha kuku Mkhonza uJehovah’ (The beginning of wisdom is to serve the Lord Jehovah).

“I think artists should do more collaborations like this to preach unity and social cohesion.”

Madonela said blending Afro-trap energy with gospel reverence required careful balance.

“The biggest challenge was balance. Afro-trap carries energy and edge, while gospel requires reverence.

“We were intentional with the arrangement, letting the beat breathe and allowing the message to lead.”

The collaboration also pushed him artistically.

“It pushed me to be more vulnerable and intentional with my lyrics. I wasn’t just performing, I was testifying.”

Hailing from Mdantsane, Madonela hopes the song will inspire young artists while building on his growing career.

“I want it to show that growth doesn’t mean losing yourself.

“Coming from Mdantsane, winning Eminent Video Music Awards (EVMA) and now releasing a song like this proves that authenticity travels far.”

The single has garnered positive reactions, with fans praising its emotional and spiritual impact.

Madonela confirmed that live performances were planned, particularly in the Eastern Cape.