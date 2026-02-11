Ten dead after shooter opens fire at high school in Canada

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vehicles are parked outside the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, the site of a deadly mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, on February 10 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.

Ten people, including the shooter, are dead after an assailant opened fire at a high school in western Canada on Tuesday, in one of the country’s deadliest mass casualty events in recent history.

The outburst brought to Canada the type of mass shooting more common in the neighbouring US and was carried out by a shooter described as female, police said.

Six people were found dead inside a high school in the town of Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia, two more people were found dead at a residence believed to be connected to the incident, and another person died on the way to hospital, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.

At least two other people were hospitalised with serious or life-threatening injuries, and as many as 25 people were being treated for non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

A suspected shooter was also found dead from what appears to be a self‑inflicted wound, police said, adding they did not believe there were any more suspects or ongoing threats to the public.

“It’s hard to know what to say on a night like tonight [Tuesday]. It’s the sort of thing that feels like it happens in other places and not close to home,” British Columbia premier David Eby told reporters.

Police released almost no details about the shooter, except to say the person was described as female — potentially an unusual development, as mass shootings in North America are almost always carried out by men.

A police active shooter alert said the suspect was described “as female in a dress with brown hair”. Police Superintendent Ken Floyd later confirmed at a news conference that the suspect described in the alert was the same person found dead in the school. Police did not say how many of the victims may have been minors.

Tumbler Ridge is a remote municipality with a population of about 2,400 people in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in northern British Columbia, about 1,155km northeast of Vancouver. Images of the town show a snow-covered landscape filled with pine trees.

Tumbler Ridge Secondary School has 160 pupils in grades 7 to 12, roughly ages 12 to 18, according to its website. The school was closed for the rest of the week, and counselling will be made available to those in need, school officials said.

Officials said the town’s small police force was on the scene within two minutes of receiving a call, and victims were still being assessed hours after the incident.

“This is a small, tight-knit community with a small RCMP detachment as well, who responded in two minutes, no doubt saving lives,” Nina Krieger, British Columbia’s public safety minister, told reporters.

The shooting ranks among the deadliest in Canadian history.

In April 2020, a 51-year-old man disguised in a police uniform and driving a fake police car shot and killed 22 people in a 13-hour rampage in the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia before police killed him at a petrol station about 90km from the site of his first killings.

In Canada’s worst school shooting, in December 1989, a gunman killed 14 female pupils and wounded 13 at the Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal, Quebec, before committing suicide.

In response to the shooting, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney postponed a planned announcement in Halifax on Wednesday for a new defence industrial strategy and subsequent trip to Germany for the Munich Security Conference, a spokesperson said.

“I am devastated by today’s [Tuesday] horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge, BC. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence,” Carney said on X.

Reuters