AT THE BEACH | Saluting a tower in the art world

Passion. Noun. “Strong and barely controllable emotion” — Oxford Languages.

Andre “Bulla” Wood is one of the most passionate people I have ever met. He is an all-in kind of a guy.

If he is paddling his ski, fishing for a grunter, enjoying an artwork on his wall, running the family security business, riding his surfboard or listening to some music with friends, he is all in.

It is a little like that old story of eggs and bacon for breakfast. The chicken is involved, but the pig is committed.

Bulla goes at life with pig-sized commitment.

Considered as one of the most influential skateboarders of all time, Rodney Mullen comments: “Skateboarders are some of the most creative people I know.”

I would add, surfers too.

Bulla is ably matched and married to Helen and the Wood household is covered in art.

Helen, who graduated in graphic fine arts from Rhodes University in Makhanda, has also lectured in art at Rhodes.

She is a reader and their home is awash with books.

Splendid with colour and flooded with ideas, layers and alcoves, it is tucked into a riverine forest and is both a tranquil haven and an energising retreat.

“Bulla is the most caring human I have ever come across,” Helen says.

She points to his willing and keen spirit to learn and grow, and how he has grown to love and appreciate art and reading over the years.

For this writer, art is a golden thread.

Born to a mom who was a painter, a dad who was a carpenter, geologist and an analytical chemist and with two sisters, one qualified in photography and the other in fine art, art has always taken a special place in our family.

I am convinced of the value of art in education, healing, creativity, humanity and life.

Touching base with Bulla and Helen on the art front is a great pleasure.

The premier piece in their home is a sparkling night-time Greg Schultz of the upper Kwelera River at the base of the cliffs illuminated by a magic moon, reflective waters, wistful clouds and real but at the same time fantasy fireflies floating into the lucid dreamscape. I love the piece.

I have been to the area and have the fortune of knowing Schultz personally.

Apart from the stellar company and divine views over the river, every visit to the Wood household is elevated by Schultz, Pradervand, Jamieson, another personal favourite, Jack Lugg, and many others.

A time ago, Helen curated an art exhibition for “Sons of Selborne”.

A fundraising and celebration for the local school.

One of the pieces on auction was by internationally famous ex-scholar Lugg.

Lugg was a lecturer of Schultz’s. More famous internationally than in SA, the late Lugg is a tower in the art world.

Perhaps inspired by his son, Lynton, and in the back end of his years, Lugg painted a surfer, impressionist, black and white in the throw of a powerful carving turn.

With a minimum of strokes, he captured a maximum of feeling, flair, energy and excitement.

Bulla outbid all comers to own the artwork.

Within days of owning the piece, two offers came in to sell it at a profit. The money was turned down so the Lugg could hold pride of place at the stairway landing of the Wood home.

Just this week I joined Bulla and Helen for a glass of chilled Baleia chardonnay in the warmth of one of our recent February sunsets and we shared the craft of Cape vintner and surfer Gunter Schultz.

We discussed the concept of driven by people and powered by technology, a red nude from Pradervand, a 9’2” work from Antman, poetry by Rudyard Kipling, the PE to East London ski challenge, the value of 10,000 hours, doing your time, doing the right thing, owning your space and learning the hard lessons.

But most of all, Jack Lugg. What a piece.

