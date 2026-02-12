Clock’s ticking for evicted elderly residents

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mandilakhe Mayiphume stands in front of her private old-age home destroyed during the demolition of houses in eBompini near the King Phalo Airport in November last year. Picture ALAN EASON

A private home for the elderly left without premises after last year’s large-scale demolitions near King Phalo Airport is in a race to secure alternative accommodation for its more than 20 residents before the end of the month.

The Ndiphelele Yehova Old Age Home, which previously operated from a nine-bedroom house in eBompini, was among the structures demolished in November during evictions by the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), which owns the property.

After the demolitions, the elderly residents were moved into a three-bedroomed house nearby.

The department of social development has given the owner of a private old-age home in Bhongweni 14 days to reduce the number of elderly residents in its temporary three-bedroom home and reunite others with their families. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Now the Eastern Cape department of social development has issued an ultimatum to the facility’s owner, Mandilakhe Mayiphume, saying she has just over a fortnight to reunite residents with their families or face possible legal action.

The department has determined the home is operating without proper registration and does not meet required legal and safety standards.

After the demolition, Mayiphume secured a three-month lease for the three-bedroomed house in nearby eBhongweni to keep the residents together.

She pays R10,000 a month in rent and employs five permanent staff members to assist with daily care.

The previous home had a lounge, nine bedrooms, a patio, kitchen, living areas and ablution facilities.

The new house is significantly smaller. Three bedrooms have been fitted with single beds for female residents, while male residents sleep in the garage, which has been converted into a makeshift dormitory.

The house also has a lounge and an outside sitting area.

On Wednesday, about 15 elderly women were watching television in the lounge while seven men sat outside talking.

Some of the residents are disabled or confined to wheelchairs.

Mayiphume said she’d had little choice but to move the residents into the smaller house after the demolition.

“I looked for a place to rent. This is the place that I got and it is not enough because it is too small, but I didn’t have a choice then.

“I don’t have the money to build another structure that would fit into the required norms and standards to accommodate all these people.”

Mayiphume said the home relied heavily on the residents’ R2,200 monthly social grants to cover food, rent, petrol for emergencies and staff salaries.

Six of the residents stayed for free because their families had allegedly withheld their grant cards.

“It’s not easy for me to redo their IDs. I have to take them to home affairs, which is in Hemingways.

“I can’t take all of them because I’d have to use money. I have to buy food and there’s staff.

“I have to make sure that there is a car in the building with petrol 24/7 for any emergencies. I have to make sure there’s food on the table.”

She said she had repeatedly tried to contact officials for assistance after the demolition.

“Why must I close down when I have [all these] people on my hands? There is a reason they looked for an old age home.”

Three bedrooms have been fitted with single beds for female residents, while nine male residents sleep in the garage, which has been converted into a makeshift dormitory. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

Among the residents is Yoliswa Buso, 76, who said she preferred the previous premises.

“This place is OK, but it is very small — our previous place was bigger.”

Vuyani Mzanywa, 63, who sleeps in the garage section, said he appreciated that the residents were being cared for though the new premises had limited space.

“We’d be happy if the government could provide a bigger venue because this is small for us … but it is accommodating us well at the moment. It has been good.”

Though Mayiphume said she was doing her best under difficult circumstances, the department of social development said its recent inspection of the premises had revealed serious concerns.

The department said in a statement that “vulnerable elderly residents have been placed in a facility that does not meet the necessary legal requirements and standards for safety and care”.

It said the absence of proper registration raised serious concerns about the quality of care provided and the overall living conditions of the residents.

“Our elderly citizens deserve to be treated with respect and to live in environments that are conducive to their wellbeing.”

The department also found the demolished eBompini structure had not been rezoned by the Buffalo City Metro and that the facility did not have an environmental health practitioner’s report specifying how many residents could lawfully be accommodated there under municipal bylaws.

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta’s spokesperson, Mpumzi Zuzile, said the department had instructed Mayiphume to reduce the number of residents to nine — the number that could legally be accommodated in a three-bedroom house — and to reunite the remaining elderly residents with their families.

“It’s not acceptable to have people sleeping in the garage,” Zuzile said.

If sufficient progress were not demonstrated by next week, the department would consider legal steps to enforce compliance.

At the same time, he said, officials would explore alternative placements to ensure the residents received appropriate care and protection.

Fanta described the situation as deeply troubling.

“We cannot allow our elderly to be placed in facilities that compromise their safety and dignity.

“It is our responsibility as a society to ensure that they are cared for in environments that meet all necessary regulations and standards.”

The department maintained its primary concern was safeguarding the wellbeing and rights of the elderly, particularly the frail or disabled.

For Mayiphume, however, the immediate concern was avoiding the dispersal of the residents who, she said, had few viable alternatives.

“Most of them are from East London and surrounding areas, but some families don’t want them back.”

