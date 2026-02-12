Health department ordered to resume lump-sum negligence payouts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that the Eastern Cape health department must pay lump-sum compensation for medical negligence cases, overturning a previous order requiring ongoing hospital care. Picture: FILE

The Eastern Cape department of health will in future have to resume paying the massive “once-and-for-all” lump sums it incurs as a result of medical negligence after the Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday ruled it must do so.

At the centre of this particular case is a child born with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy as a direct result of medical negligence during labour and his birth at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane.

The health department conceded liability but argued that the provincial hospitals could take care of the child’s future medical needs and that there was no need for it to pay out an exorbitant price for this in a “one-off” payment.

The claim for future cost of care is usually by far the biggest cost-driver in negligence claims.

The mother had claimed R23m from the department including special and general damages in her personal capacity (R1m); general damages (R5m); future hospital care, medical and related expenses for the child (R7m); and loss of earning capacity (R10m).

It was also argued that many crooked lawyers unlawfully took huge chunks of these claims as legal fees, meaning those that should benefit from the money did not.

The Bhisho High Court in 2025 found there was a compelling case to develop the common law in terms of lump-sum payment obligations.

It found that if the state had established it was able to provide future medical treatment at a standard equivalent to, or better than that of the private sector, it need not pay out a lump sum for future medical treatment.

The court ordered the department to provide all the services, consultations, therapies, surgeries and other procedures necessary for the child for the duration of his life at its various hospitals instead of paying out a lump sum.

Ironically, this included treatment at Cecilia Makiwane, the hospital whose negligence caused his disability in the first place.

It stated that the common law was to be developed in line with this finding.

But the SCA disagreed. It ruled that the legislature and not the courts was the major engine for law reform.

It said in its judgment that there was sound reason for the rule that damages must be awarded as a result from one cause of action and that this should be the end of the matter.

“The rule thus ensures finality and protects parties against multiple, piecemeal actions for damages, thereby ensuring fairness to both parties.”

If the Bhisho High Court had its way, there would be constant disputes whenever the appropriate service, treatment, medication, device or equipment became unavailable at provincial hospitals.

“Open-ended remedies undermine finality, and repeated disputes increase legal costs.

“The result is continuous litigation, and an increased burden on the parties and the court system.

“And courts could become long-term administrators of public health care, rather than adjudicators.”

It said the Bhisho High Court had, in a single case, abolished the rule in complete disregard of the impact of its order on other fundamental rights, and without considering the social and economic effects of the order on cases of this kind nationally.

“It did so with no assurance of the continuity of treatment or payments by the province under the order, apart from the say-so of the defendant’s [health department’s] witnesses.”

The SCA said developing the common law in this way was not the answer to the fact that the Eastern Cape had the highest number of medico-legal cases involving cerebral palsy in the country, arising from the negligence of hospital staff.

The judgment said the mother had testified that she did not want to take her child to the same hospital whose negligence had caused his condition.

“What this shows is that reforming the law of damages involves policy-laden decisions,” the SCA said.

“It is not merely correcting an injustice, but reshaping health policy and public finance, and impacts upon the rights to dignity and equality before the law.

“These are legislative questions, not judicial ones.”

The Bhisho High Court had heard testimony from the department that it had settled claims totalling R3.462bn between April 1 2014 and March 31 2021 with funds not budgeted for.

It had drawn funds from other programmes which had severely affected service delivery.

By 2021, it faced a contingent liability of almost R40bn largely as a result of medical negligence claims.

It said it simply could not afford to pay out the huge lump sums required for a child’s future medical care.

In this particular case, the child needed extensive care as he was unable to stand, walk, or sit, and was incontinent.

He was totally dependent on a caregiver for positioning, mobility and all activities for daily living, including undressing, bathing, dressing, toileting, eating and drinking.

He was also virtually blind.

But the SCA set aside the Bhisho High Court order and replaced it with an order restoring a conventional damages framework, including lump-sum compensation for agreed future medical and related care, provision for professional caregiving, therapy, assistive devices, transport and case management.

It referred the matter back to the high court for the determination of outstanding quantum issues and for the establishment of a trust to administer the damages awarded on behalf of the minor child.

Health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the department would study the ruling and then decide on a way forward.

