Mthatha pupils commemorate anniversary of Mandela’s release from prison

STRUGGLE ICON: Nelson Mandela's eldest grandson, Nkosi Mandla Mandela, addressing a gathering at the Mvezo Great Place near Mthatha commemorating the 36th anniversary of Mandela's prison release. Picture: LULAMILE FENI

Pupils from schools across Mthatha, including Efata School for the Deaf and Blind, joined community members at the Nelson Mandela Museum to commemorate the anniversary of former president Nelson Mandela’s release from prison.

Struggle songs filled the air as young and old gathered to reflect on Mandela’s historic homecoming to Mthatha and the values of equality, justice and freedom he championed.

The event was more than a symbolic remembrance — it served as a lesson in courage and sacrifice for a new generation.

Grade 11 pupil Nkanyiso Mhlawuli, from Efata School for the Deaf and Blind, described the commemoration as a meaningful experience.

“Even though I am blind, listening to people speak and explain the freedom that we have today was very interesting,” he said.

“As a history student, I have learnt a lot, and I will educate my peers about the history of the democracy that we have today.”

Nkanyiso said the dialogue deepened his understanding of the sacrifices that led to SA’s freedom and stressed the importance of young people sharing that knowledge to preserve the country’s democratic legacy.

Public participation, petitions and education portfolio committee chair Mlibo Qoboshiyane said Mandela placed education at the centre of SA’s liberation and development.

“Mandela fought for education to be a priority because he understood that it is the most powerful tool to rescue our country from poverty and deprivation,” he said.

He noted that in 2009 there were more than 300 mud schools in the Eastern Cape.

A dedicated programme was introduced to eradicate them, and many have since been replaced with modern facilities.

Qoboshiyane said the transformation of the education system had also promoted inclusivity, particularly for pupils with disabilities and those from disadvantaged communities.

“In the past, comprehensive education was not considered.

“People living with disabilities and those from disadvantaged communities were excluded from integrated learning.

“Today, there are schools dedicated to learners with disabilities so that they can access education within their communities.

“The curriculum and syllabus have also been transformed, and today we are seeing improved performance levels,” he said.

Qoboshiyane emphasised the importance of such commemorations in linking the country’s history with its future.

“This is a very important effort to connect the past and the present so that we can propel the future.

“If we do not inculcate a sense of responsibility among young people, democracy without responsibility becomes chaos,” he said.

Umkhonto we Sizwe veteran Mzwandile Vena said Mandela’s release marked a turning point that restored hope across the country.

“The day Madiba was released, people’s hopes were raised that a positive change was about to begin.

“There was a sense of unity and relief across communities,” he said.

Vena stressed that Mandela’s release was the result of sustained pressure from ordinary South Africans and liberation movements.

“It was not because of the good heart of the apartheid government.

“It was because of pressure from the people inside the country — from churches, the youth, workers, civic organisations and liberation movements,” he said.

Reflecting on the years since Mandela’s release, Vena acknowledged both progress and shortcomings.

“From the time of Madiba’s release until now, a lot has been done, but a lot still needs to be achieved,” he said.

He said Mandela would be disappointed by corruption and service delivery failures, but proud of progress in education, health care and housing.

“These are the things he fought for, to restore dignity and improve the lives of our people,” Vena said.

