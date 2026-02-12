News

Raids on BCM shops seize nearly R3m in illicit goods

Co-ordinated operation targeted stores suspected of selling illegal items for some time

Mpumzi Mshweshwe

Reporter

Officials from the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, accompanied by police, conducting a raid at a store in Hemingways Mall on Thursday. (Mark Andrews)

Illegal goods worth almost R3m have been confiscated during raids on shops in the Buffalo City Metro.

The confiscated items from three of the raided stores ranged from hazardous goods to food, electronics and hair products.

The operations at the stores in the metro were co-ordinated by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) and included officials from various other government departments and law enforcement.

The raids were, in two cases, carried out simultaneously in Hemingway’s Mall and Mdantsane.

The intelligence-driven operations focused on shops that had long been suspected of selling illegal goods.

Some customers continued with their shopping while the raids were under way.

One customer said although they welcomed the raids, there was no point in going elsewhere as “almost all shops were selling similar products”.

Defiant shopkeepers were informed that they could face closure until the completion of all investigations.

The raids were carried out at various outlets, including car repair, appliance and food shops.

Read more in the Daily Dispatch tomorrow.

