WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Muzi Sibiya, Fisokuhle Ntuli, Mthokioziseni Maphisa Sibiya and Mthobisi Mncube. A prison warder has laid a charge of assault against three of them following a scuffle in court on Monday. File photo.
Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Muzi Sibiya, Fisokuhle Ntuli, Mthokioziseni Maphisa Sibiya and Mthobisi Mncube. File photo. (VELI NHLAPO)

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues at the high court in Pretoria on Thursday. Five suspects are on trial for the death of the soccer star in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

