Eastern Cape police sergeant arrested during counterfeit alcohol raids

An Eastern Cape police officer is among four suspects arrested during counterfeit alcohol operations.

The suspects, aged between 29 and 61, were nabbed during intelligence-driven operations conducted on Wednesday in Ngqamakhwe, Butterworth and Msobomvu township.

This came after police received a tip-off regarding individuals who were allegedly manufacturing and distributing counterfeit versions of well-known alcoholic brands, including Gordon’s Gin and Old Buck Gin, which were being sold at discounted prices.

“In Ngqamakhwe, a joint operation by Butterworth visible policing, Mthatha DPCI and brand owners led to the arrest of two suspects aged 33 and 40,” said police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana.

“Among those arrested is a police sergeant stationed at a local police station.

“Items seized included boxes of Old Buck Gin, 25l containers filled with unknown chemicals, more than 1,300 counterfeit stickers, large quantities of empty bottles, cardboard packaging and alcohol mixtures.

“The estimated value of the confiscated goods is R250,000.”

In Butterworth, a joint operation by Mthatha DPCI, Dutywa visible policing and brand representatives searched premises in Qolora Close Extension 7.

Two suspects, aged 29 and 33, were arrested for manufacturing of counterfeit alcohol.

Police seized 175 bottles of Gordon’s Dry Gin, nine bottles of Old Buck Gin, five 25l containers of Old Buck Gin, glue guns, funnels, empty bottles, gin caps and other manufacturing equipment.

“The estimated value of the confiscated goods is R100,000,” Gantana said.

“In Msobomvu township, a 61-year-old suspect was arrested following the discovery of cases of Russian Bear Vodka, Gordon’s Gin, and Old Buck Gin, along with 250l containers of flammable liquid, bottle caps and additional 25l containers filled with liquid.

“The estimated value of the seized property is R90,000.”

The suspects face charges related to the manufacturing and possession of counterfeit alcohol.

“Further profiling and investigative work is ongoing,” Gantana said.

“The South African Police Service has reiterated that no one is above the law.

“Any police official found to be involved in criminal conduct will face the full might of the law.

“The SAPS remains steadfast in its commitment to rooting out corruption within its ranks and ensuring those entrusted to uphold the law do so with integrity.”

