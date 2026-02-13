Gonubie beach temporarily closed after contamination tests

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The metro advised residents and visitors to avoid the beach until further notice.

The Buffalo City Metro has temporarily closed Gonubie Beach for swimming after contamination tests in the nearby river.

The metro confirmed the measure in a social media post on Friday.

“The city’s engineering department took this decision after inspecting contamination in the nearby Gonubie river,” it said.

“For the safety and well-being of all visitors, the municipality is taking this action as a precautionary measure.”

The metro appealed to residents and visitors to steer clear of the beach until further notice.

“The municipality will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary.

“BCM appreciates your understanding and co-operation during this time and apologises for the inconvenience.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch