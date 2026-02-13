News

Gonubie beach temporarily closed after contamination tests

Daily Dispatch Correspondent

Eastern Beach has been temporarily closed due to safety concerns.
The metro advised residents and visitors to avoid the beach until further notice.  (MARK ANDREWS)

The Buffalo City Metro has temporarily closed Gonubie Beach for swimming after contamination tests in the nearby river.

The metro confirmed the measure in a social media post on Friday.

“The city’s engineering department took this decision after inspecting contamination in the nearby Gonubie river,” it said.

“For the safety and well-being of all visitors, the municipality is taking this action as a precautionary measure.”

The metro appealed to residents and visitors to steer clear of the beach until further notice.

“The municipality will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary.

“BCM appreciates your understanding and co-operation during this time and apologises for the inconvenience.”

