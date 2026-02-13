Greening malls and corporate spaces

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If there is one type of garden we take for granted, it is planting around shopping centres, malls, institutions and corporate and commercial properties.

We are mostly too focused on looking for a parking spot that saves us walking too far to notice the plants.

They have been installed purposely to soften the appearance of hard landscaping and complement the buildings they front.

Without these plantings to make the environment more friendly the setting would be bland and uninviting.

Much like we imagine a prison yard to be.

Enter Lauren Marais of Indula Landscaping with her team of workers who in the present scorching weather need to begin their workday armed with “hats, sunblock and copious amounts of cold water”.

It is tough work.

Marais has 19 years of experience, including 16 years running her own business after attaining a national diploma in landscape technology through the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Cape Town.

Lauren Marais of Indula Landscaping did the greenery at the Makro complex in Gonubie. (SUPPLIED)

A site with which we are most familiar is the Makro complex in Gonubie, which Marais greened recently with her work team for its opening in April last year.

Each project is different but for the Makro site, Marais was thrilled to be able to bring in beautiful big trees in 100 litre containers which were sourced from the wholesale nursery, Just Trees.

All the plants for Makro were carefully chosen so they were able to withstand both periods of drought and at times being waterlogged. The site has problems with poor drainage.

Plants cascade down the embankment to soften its appearance. (SUPPLIED)

In her choice of a career, early guidance came from her mother.

“My mom was the key influential figure who guided me towards studying landscaping.

“I’ve always been creative and artistic with a deep appreciation for the outdoors, landscapes and gardens, so combining these passions into a vocation made perfect sense.”

Lauren grew up on a farm in Maclear “where mom created a beautiful big farm garden which I watched and marvelled at as it developed and matured as we grew up. It continues to be a source of inspiration.”

What does Lauren enjoy about her work?

“I love the design side of landscaping, creating beautiful spaces and transforming ordinary areas into tranquil green spaces where people can draw inspiration.

“I just enjoying being outdoors, to work is a major bonus.“

In creating gardens, we aim to add value to each area while ensuring what we implement is practical, functional and sustainable.

What are the challenges of landscaping a commercial property?

“Ground preparation before any planting is done, is always a challenge,” she said.

“Most commercial sites have heavy, impenetrable compacted ground surrounding buildings and parking areas.

“The soil is also of poor quality following construction.

“We have to replace it with good-quality topsoil and add soil amendments.

“This groundwork is important as it determines the success and longevity of any landscape.

“Unlike domestic gardens there are many other challenges in installing corporate gardens.

“Because of their size it is necessary to source plants in quantities which sometimes means that I have to plan to have nurseries propagate plants in advance.

“Very often due to time frames on construction sites we are required to carry out installation of the landscaping while the building is tapering off.

“So, the sites are busy, hot and dusty which is a harsh environment in which to keep plants alive, especially as access to water on site is limited while construction is still under way.

”This means that co-ordinating the timing of plant deliveries and site preparation for planting is important and can be challenging."

Marais has worked on nine large-scale corporate landscapes as well as various office spaces and a townhouse complex entrance on a smaller scale in and around East London.

She speaks of the Bityi magistrate’s court where the plant selection included various aloes, succulents, fever trees combined with groupings of large boulders.

These they placed strategically using a TLB (tractor loader backhoe), creating an “overall effect which was bold and unique”.

New plantings at student accommodation for the University of Fort Hare in Dikeni. (SUPPLIED)

Other corporate gardens she has installed include the MTN Hub and Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha, the Mthatha Dam Conference Centre, the Bityi Periodical Courts, Lusikisiki magistrate’s court, Fort Hare student accommodation in Dikeni (Alice), the Buffalo Truckstop in East London, WSU in Potsdam and St Joseph’s School in East London.

The installation of the landscaping at the University of Fort Hare spanned over a few years.

The layout was drawn up by Alistair Turrell of AT Landscape Architects in Cape Town who was one of Lauren’s mentors in the practical training work experience as part of her studies.

“The design of this area as a whole, the hard and soft landscaping, created a flow which integrated the building with the surrounding landscaping beautifully.

“It was a pleasure to bring the concept to life.

“Each landscape takes about four to six months to take shape.

“Within a year it is established, except for the trees which take a few years.

“What I have learnt through all of these projects is that it’s best to stick to basic tried and tested landscaping principles and not be intimidated by the scale or scope of the project.”

Marais’ advice is to combine plants with different textures and form to create interest.

“Simplicity is the most effective approach, in my opinion, especially in vast spaces.

“Mass planting of shrubs and groundcovers creates a green backdrop which frames strategically placed form plants (or groupings of form plants such as strelitzia and aloes) to create a focal point.

“Select plants that are hardy and require little maintenance while looking good at the same time.”

Marais’ go-to plant combinations are generally shrubs for height and a splash of seasonal colour, grass type plants (Dietes and Tulbaghia) and very often aloes as accent plants with lower-growing groundcovers that give a lush and full finish.

Her favourites include Plumbago auriculata (as background shrubs for height), a combination of Dietes grandiflora, Agapanthus praecox and aloes as accent plants; and groundcovers such as Mesembryanthemum cordifolium (or baby sun rose, which is a tough creeping succulent ideal for use cascading down embankments), Gazania rigens, Carissa macrocarpa “Green Carpet” or creeping Carpobrotus edulis (sour fig with yellow or bright pink flowers) as fillers.

Another of Marais’ preferred groupings is mauve flowering Tulbaghia violacea with aloes as accent plants.

Cascading plants soften retaining walls.

“It’s best to select indigenous plants for commercial landscaping as they are naturally best suited to our growing conditions.

“They are tough and offer an authentic appeal and beauty to our environment.”

Marais adds: “As much as I enjoy commercial landscaping and the scope to create large mass-planted green spaces, I love the detailed design element in residential landscaping to create personalised green spaces that are varied for each garden.