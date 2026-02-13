Plenty of options for those with an eye on a Valentine’s Day celebration

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gqeberha residents will be spoilt for choice on Valentine’s weekend, with a variety of events planned for couples, friends, and singles, to plan the perfect way to celebrate love and friendship across the city.” File photo

Saturday 14

The Sip & Paint Experience, hosted by Clareece Kotzé, offers a comprehensive evening out on Saturday from 6pm to 9pm. Tickets cost R450 per person and include a three-course dinner, a welcome drink and all necessary art supplies. To reserve a spot for this experience, contact Clareece via phone or WhatsApp on 064-013-4962.

The Amazing Troopers Institute (ATI) Valentine’s Day Dance is a festive community fundraiser taking place at 8pm at Our Lady’s Centre in North End (33 Albany Street). This annual dance brings residents together for an evening of music and connection, with proceeds supporting the school’s facilities and educational environment. Tickets start at R200 and are available via Quicket South Africa. For more information, contact 084-443-0487 or 087-265-9296, or email amazingtroopersinstitute@gmail.com.

Valentine’s Edition Sip & Paint at The Bell in Kenton-on-Sea runs from 2pm to 4.30pm. Tickets are R400 per person and include a high-tea-inspired menu alongside the painting session. Bookings can be made on 072-237-0174 or via Quicket South Africa.

Dining with the Tenors takes place from 6.30pm to 11pm at the Summit Lifestyle Event Centre, 54 Rosedale Farm on the N6 in East London, approximately 700m past the Merrifield circle. Guests can enjoy a three-course dinner and live performances of timeless classics and romantic favourites. Tickets start at R425 via Quicket South Africa. Entry is for over-18s. For details, contact 072-725-6480 or email info@onthesummit.co.za.

Premier Hotel EL ICC is hosting a three-course, wine-paired Valentine’s Day dinner at 6pm. The evening costs R675 per person or R1,350 per couple. Seating is limited and pre-booking is essential. Reservations can be made via fb1.elcc@premierhotels.co.za or 043-709-5100.

Olivewood Private Estate & Golf Club will host the Love on the Lawn Valentine’s Picnic from noon to 3pm, featuring live music by Leon Deere. Picnic boards cost R550 for two and must be pre-ordered. A casual pizza and tapas menu will also be available, while the Governors House restaurant remains open. Guests must bring their own picnic blankets; no outside food or drinks are permitted. Bookings can be made on 087-350-4310 or joinus@olivewoodestate.com.

The Lover’s & Friend’s Picnic at Nguni Hall Park starts at noon and features Tamsi 2.0 and a lineup of DJs. Tickets at the gate cost R50 for singles and R70 for couples, with a R50 cooler box fee.

The Valentine’s Day Picnic Mthatha runs from 2pm to 8pm at the Mthatha Stadium. The theme is “All Black, Red & White,” with R&B and soul DJs setting the tone. Guests are encouraged to bring camp chairs and blankets. Tickets start at R100 (early bird) and R200 (standard) via Computicket, Shoprite and Checkers. Cooler box levies apply. Inquiries: 071 996 3171.

Murder on the Champagne Train is a 1930s-themed interactive murder mystery at the East London Museum from 5pm to 9.30pm. Set aboard a luxury train in 1934, this Jen Bryson Moorcroft Theatre production invites guests to solve a glamorous crime while enjoying dinner. Tickets cost R180. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed and top detective. Vintage or cocktail attire is encouraged. Book via WhatsApp on 074-538-4438.

The Valentine’s Celebration with The New Savoys takes place at the Guild Theatre from 7pm. The local band will perform a romantic set, with a “traffic light” dress code — red for taken, yellow for complicated and blue for single. Tickets cost R150 via Webtickets and Pick n Pay outlets. Doors open 30 minutes before the show. Secure parking is available.

Sunday 15

“My Funny Valentine,” presented by Melissa Jhinku, features South African comedian Mbu Msongelwa in a Valentine’s-themed stand-up show at Zaza Beach Club on Esplanade Street, Quigney. Doors open at 1.30pm and the show starts at 2pm. Tickets cost R100 via Quicket or R120 at the door. For more information, contact 072-147-6268 or email melissajhinku@gmail.com.

For a rejuvenating Sunday sunset, the Soul Dance Harmony edition will take place at Gonubie Main Beach from 5pm to 5.30pm. Using silent headphone technology, the session guides participants through a meditative soundscape of movement and breathwork. General admission is R120, with tickets for children under 12 R60. The Soul Dance Plus option costs R140 and includes a guided creative closing session. Attendees should bring a notebook, pen, towel or blanket, and dress comfortably. The event takes place on the sand at Meyer Street, Gonubie North. For more information or private group bookings, contact 083-200-5336 or email thesouldanceec@gmail.com. Tickets are available via Computicket or Quicket South Africa.

Saturday 21

Ivan Roux and Franja du Plessis will perform at the Summit Lifestyle Event Centre in East London, with the show starting at 6pm. This family-friendly event will feature food stalls, a full bar and a playground for children. The venue is located at 54 Rosedale Farm on the N6, just past Merrifield School in Beacon Bay. For more information, contact 072-725-6480 or email info@onthesummit.co.za. Tickets are available via Quicket.