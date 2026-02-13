Price-fixing probe targets scrap metal buyers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Competition Commission is conducting search and seizure operations on Friday at the premises of four scrap metal purchasing companies operating in Germiston, Nigel, Vanderbijlpark and Hammanskraal.

The commission says it has reasonable grounds to suspect that Scaw South Africa, Cape Gate, Shaurya Steel, trading as Force Steels, and Unica Iron and Steel have engaged in fixing the purchase price of shredded or processed scrap metal.

It is alleged that these firms in Gauteng have made price adjustment announcements of the same amount for implementation at more or less the same time.

“This conduct may amount to fixing of prices and/or trading conditions in contravention of section 4(1)(b)(i) of the Competition Act,” said commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga.

He said the search and seizure operations were being conducted as part of an ongoing investigation of a complaint lodged by a third party in 2023 and a complaint initiated by the commission this month.

Scrap metal is part of the industrial intermediary products, which is the commission’s priority sector — Doris Tshepe said, Competition Commission

“During the search, the commission will seize documents and electronic data, which will be analysed together with other information gathered to determine whether these companies have contravened the act.”

The companies under investigation operate as buyers of shredded or processed scrap metals, which they use in the production of long steel products. In terms of section 48 of the act, the commission is authorised to enter and search premises and seize documents that have a bearing on its investigation.

Makunga said the commission obtained a search warrant from the Pretoria high court authorising it to enter, search the premises of these companies and seize information having a bearing on the investigation. He said the search and seizure operation was conducted with due regard to the rights of all affected persons.

“Scrap metal is part of the industrial intermediary products, which is the commission’s priority sector,” Competition Commissioner Doris Tshepe said.

She said dismantling any alleged price-fixing cartel in the market will go a long way towards eliminating any existing artificial barriers to entry and create a conducive environment for all firms, in particular small businesses and firms owned by historically disadvantaged persons, to enter and participate in the market.

TimesLIVE