Top DJ hopes to ‘press forward’ with latest song

East London producer Zwelihle Mathe is preparing to drop his new single, "Ithemba".

East London-based music producer and DJ Zwelihle Mathe, popularly known as DJ Zwesta, is set to release a new single titled Ithemba on Friday — a 3-step Afro House track that he says reflects his journey and resilience.

The song features established vocalist Sbu Mbangeni, who has performed internationally, including in Dubai. DJ Zwesta leads the project as both producer and songwriter.

The release follows a strong run for the DJ, whose 2025 single Mkami gained significant radio traction. The track secured a spot on Ukhozi FM’s Top 5 Club Bangers chart and reached number one twice in December.

“I started with a single I dropped last year called Mkami ... That got me a residency on Ukhozi FM in December on Fakumoya on Fridays with Zeal Madladla,” he said.

“Then in January I was a resident on Gagasi FM every Monday with Khaya Mthethwa and DJ Sonic.”

DJ Zwesta’s music journey spans nearly two decades. He began producing music in 2009 while studying accounting at the University of Fort Hare. A year later, he was signed in Pretoria and began performing widely.

“I was a resident DJ in a number of clubs in Johannesburg and also featured at many events in Pretoria,” he said.

In 2011, he relocated to Mthatha to join Flatfoot Records, which included Jigga of Mdantsane and Mzobhana, members of the Double Dose group that worked with DJ Thulz. He also competed in the Red Square Annual DJ Knockout competition in KwaZulu-Natal, reaching the finals.

However, tragedy interrupted his rising career. “I had to quit music for eight years after a deadly accident in Nhlaza where I was the only survivor and where we lost Mzobhana,” he said.

He returned to the industry in 2018 with his first official single, We Rise. A year later, his follow-up track Lashona Ilanga cemented his comeback. “In 2019 my second single called Lashona Ilanga made it into the Top 5 of the Top 100 songs of the year on Gagasi FM, behind Umlilo by DJ Zinhle, Jerusalem by Master KG, and songs by DJ Tira and TNS.”

Since then, DJ Zwesta has been releasing tracks under his label Zwesta Empire Records. In 2023, he collaborated with Sosoboy Fosho on a project titled Forever Yena.

He says more collaborations are on the horizon. “I’ve done work with Ifani and Sosoboy. There’s a single coming up and they want to add Emtee.”

He also revealed he is working on a new single with Naak Musiq.

DJ Zwesta says his new release, Ithemba (which means “hope”), captures his growth and perseverance. “This is about pushing forward.”

