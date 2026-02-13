WATCH | Afrikaner refugees in US ‘barely scraping by’: report

The South African refugees resettling in the US say they are facing challenges with the system.
The Free Press investigative reporter Madeleine Rowley told CBS News this week many of the Afrikaners are “barely scraping by” because of what they said are failures in US government systems.
Rowley said the Afrikaners “came to the US hoping for a better life, a better situation, just as other refugees”, but are being let down by refugee resettlement agencies contracted by the US government and “paid hundreds of millions of dollars per year to provide safe, sanitary and affordable housing”.
“Unfortunately, what I heard from the Afrikaner refugees is that they are spending weeks in motels in unsafe areas [or] they are being offered housing or apartments full of mould in expensive areas.
“Each refugee is allotted $2,000 [R32,102] and all of that has been going to rent, so they’re left with nothing.”
Video courtesy of CBS News
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.